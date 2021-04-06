By Anthony Osae-Brown and Tope Alake
Apr 6, 2021, 11:55 AM – Updated on Apr 6, 2021, 11:55 AM
Word Count: 214
The attackers targeted a police headquarters and a jail in Imo state late on Monday, the police said in a statement. The raid was carried out by members of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network, using “sophisticated weapons” including rocket-propelled grenades and improvised explosive devices, the police said.
More than 1,800 prisoners were freed in the assault, ThisDay, a Lagos-based newspaper, reported on Tuesday.
“The president directed security and intelligence agencies in the state and the geo-political zone to fully mobilize and go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law,” the presidency said in a statement.
The attack adds to growing insecurity in Africa’s biggest oil producer. The government is already struggling to deal with a decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast and increasing clashes between nomadic herders and crop farmers.
IPOB formed the Eastern Security Network in December to protect the oil-rich southeastern region against incursions by ethnic Fulani herders it accuses of grazing on farmlands and committing crimes against local residents.
Kalsarikännit is a Finnish word that translates to getting drunk at home alone. In your underpants.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet