Newsdeck

Easter weekend road stats: alcohol and pedestrians were the main problems

By Rebecca Pitt 5 April 2021

There was significant increase in the volume of traffic on the country's roads this Easter weekend (Photo: Tony Carnie)

With the busy weekend coming to an end, figures relating to the flouting of road rules are trickling in. Early indications are that road safety protocols were not adhered to, especially in terms of drinking and driving, and there was a significant increase in the number of pedestrians and hitchhikers.

Approximately 70,000 vehicles were on the N3 between Durban and Gauteng at peak travel time on Thursday and Friday as the Easter weekend rolled in.

A further 50,000 were recorded on the N1 to Limpopo, said Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RMTC).

After last year’s quiet Easter Weekend amid lockdown Level Five, the figures are reminiscent of a pre-Covid Easter weekend.

 “We planned for the week to be busy. We knew that there were no [stringent] restrictions – people could travel provincially,” Zwane said. “We would have to wait for all the numbers to come in before we can say for sure – but it seems to be as busy as it once was.”

In anticipation of busy roads, all provinces deployed their resources on the road to combat the collateral damage of the weekend, Zwane said. 

Statistics available so far indicate that 1,294 travellers were fined for not wearing seatbelts, said Zwane.

This was alongside many unroadworthy cars – 417 were immediately taken off the road, Zwane said.

“Some minibus owners took the opportunity to transport passengers without the necessary permits. More than 480 vehicles were impounded for these transgressions,” said Zwane.

Drunk driving was another big factor, with 280 motorists arrested for drunken driving from Thursday to Saturday alone, Zwane told Daily Maverick.

“The highest breath alcohol content was recorded in Maclear in the Eastern Cape where a motorist measured 2.40mg/1000 ml,” he said.

The permissible breath alcohol concentration is 0.24mg/1000ml.

“Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is monitoring traffic volumes, adherence to road rules as well as compliance to Covid-19 regulations during the Easter period,” said Ayanda-Allie Paine, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport. “The minister will soon announce statistics to that effect. Minister Mbalula continues to urge all road users to travel with caution, so as to avoid the dual threat of collisions and the spread of the Coronavirus.”

SAPS would only have consolidated figures of non-compliance after the long weekend came to an end, said Brenda Muridili, SAPS spokesperson.

Yet the biggest challenge observed over the weekend was not the motorists on the roads but the high number of pedestrians along the roads, Zwane pointed out.

“Some of these people were drunk and crossing the roads when it is not safe to do so,” he said. 

He said the challenge of pedestrians on the road is an ongoing difficulty, but this year the RMTC had noticed an increase in their numbers. He added that there was also an increase in the number of hitchhikers. 

More pedestrians could be linked to the number of increased settlements along the road and the current economic situation, Zwane said. 

“People have lost jobs. We don’t know whether [an increase in informal settlements and hitchhikers] are consequences of the job losses during the year but there were many people alongside the road, some with kids,” he said.

Zwane added that it was pleasing to see that most people were travelling during the day and not so many travelling during the night.

According to him, this was not owing to the curfew but rather proper planning for travelling on the roads.

“We have been preaching to [commuters] that they must plan their travelling to happen when there is sufficient light and that message seems to be filtering through, as many people are travelling during the day,” he said.

The RMTC are still collating statistics on the number of accidents and fatalities. “We will have a full picture later in the week,” Zwane said. DM

 

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DM168

God Help Us: Could religious gatherings cause a Covid resurrection?

By Christi Nortier and Sandisiwe Shoba

Podcasts

The Museum of Toxic Statues

Dont Shoot the Messenger Podcast
17 hours ago
2 mins

DM168 Days of Zondo

Guptas look set to slip through Zondo Commission net

Jessica Bezuidenhout
03 APR
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

DM168 Reflection

Propaganda matters in psychological battle for president of the ANC
Sibusiso Ngalwa 03 APR
4 mins

By law Pluto remains a planet in New Mexico.

Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique

Total decides on total recall of all staff from troubled Afungi gas project

Peter Fabricius 02 APR
4 mins

DM168 Sport

Brave new era as Bavuma plans to lead Proteas to promised land

Craig Ray
03 APR
5 mins

DM168

Five years on, the pain of Life Esidimeni continues

Greg Nicolson
03 APR
5 mins

DM168 DISRUPTOR

Michael Weeder burned with anger – until he found a home in the church

Karabo Mafolo
03 APR
5 mins

DM168 Sport

Marc Pritzen is riding high, with pro contract and Olympics a possibility

Greg Nicolson
03 APR
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved