The cause of death was not yet clear. A team from the fisheries commission took fish and water samples from Osu Castle Beach in Accra, the ministry of fisheries said in a statement.
The Food and Drugs Authority said it was checking fish markets to make sure the fish that washed up dead were not sold.
The head of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur-Dadzie, told Reuters that between 80 and 100 dolphins had been found. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Peter Graff)
Because it was banned in the 1900s the majority of Americans do not know that blackcurrant flavoured anything is in actual fact a normality worldwide.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet