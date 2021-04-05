World

Dozens of dolphins wash up dead on Ghana beaches

By Reuters 5 April 2021

ACCRA, April 5 (Reuters) - At least 80 dolphins and large numbers of fish have washed up dead on beaches near Ghana's capital Accra since Friday, prompting investigations by the authorities.

 

The cause of death was not yet clear. A team from the fisheries commission took fish and water samples from Osu Castle Beach in Accra, the ministry of fisheries said in a statement.

The Food and Drugs Authority said it was checking fish markets to make sure the fish that washed up dead were not sold.

The head of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur-Dadzie, told Reuters that between 80 and 100 dolphins had been found. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DM168 Days of Zondo

Guptas look set to slip through Zondo Commission net

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

OPINIONISTA

A golden age of Test cricket has drawn the line under draws

Mike Wills
5 hours ago
4 mins

DM168 SPORT

Rolling with the punches: To survive in a bio-bubble, sports teams will need to think outside the box

Jon Cardinelli
7 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

Podcasts

The Museum of Toxic Statues
Dont Shoot the Messenger Podcast 04 APR
2 mins

Because it was banned in the 1900s the majority of Americans do not know that blackcurrant flavoured anything is in actual fact a normality worldwide.

Sponsored Content

Health & finances: Ensuring you don’t pay more for your medication than you need to

Clicks 2 hours ago
2 mins

DM168

God Help Us: Could religious gatherings cause a Covid resurrection?

Christi Nortier and Sandisiwe Shoba
03 APR
8 mins

DM168 Reflection

Propaganda matters in psychological battle for president of the ANC

Sibusiso Ngalwa
03 APR
4 mins

DM168 REFLECTION

King Goodwill Zwelithini – a symbol of the culture we lost

Sandisiwe Shoba
6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

This Freedom Month, let’s find liberation through our own four freedoms

Lwando Xaso
6 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved