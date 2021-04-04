Ever since the statue of Cecil John Rhodes was targeted in 2015, statues of apartheid and colonial figures around South Africa have been vandalised. What the hell should we do with them? In this episode, we’re asking what the best way is for South Africa to grapple with the past. We’re talking to a professor who has made it his business to see Cecil John Rhodes account for his deeds – in fictional form; and to a museum curator whose job it is to collect Germany’s most toxic monuments.

Additional reading: The Trial of Cecil John Rhodes by Adekeye Adebayo (Jacana, 2021)

Don’t Shoot the Messenger is produced by Haji Mohamed Dawjee and written and presented by Rebecca Davis with editing by Tevya Turok Shapiro, sound mix by Bernard Kotze and additional support by Kathryn Kotze.

This podcast has been sponsored by Ninety One.