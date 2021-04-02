A greyhound is seen wearing a dress at the 'Interpets' international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, 01 April 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic is limiting access from abroad, some 300 exhibitors based in Japan will present their products to business visitors and pet lovers until 04 April at the event, which is the largest international trade fair in the Japanese pet market. With the COVID-19 pandemic, pets are giving comfort to people who are spending more time home due to lockdowns and telework, boosting the pet products market. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Visitors walk with their dogs in strollers at the ‘Interpets’ international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Seal pup Birubi chases a piece of rope at Taronga Zoo on March 31, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
Taronga Zoo Herpetofauna Supervisor Michael McFadden holds a Northern Corroboree frog in his hand at Taronga Zoo on March 31, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. The Northern Corroboree frog is one of Australia’s most endangered species whose population in the wild was severely impacted by the 2019-20 bushfires. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
Visitors look at ‘Boris’ by Adam Binder at Sculpture By The Lakes on March 30, 2021, in Pallington, United Kingdom. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught poses with his dinosaurs built from LEGO, on March 31, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
People’s figures are illuminated by the glow of the lava on March 28, 2021 on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. The Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted on March 19, after thousands of small earthquakes in the area over the recent weeks, and was reportedly the first eruption of its kind on the Reykjanes Peninsula in around 800 years. (Photo by Sophia Groves/Getty Images)
An aerial view of a contaminated area with sewage water and garbage, plastic recipients, bottles and toxic waste generated by mining companies that have polluted the Tagarete River which flows into Uru Uru Lake on March 27, 2021, near Oruro, Bolivia. (Photo by Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images)
An aerial view from a drove show tornado damage to homes on March 26, 2021 in Newnan, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
The container ship ‘Ever Given’ enters Great Bitter Lake after it was refloated, unblocking the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021 in Suez, Egypt. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images)
Migrants of different nationalities wait in the wooden boat in which they travelled to be transferred to the vessel of the Spanish NGO Open Arms on March 29, 2021, in At Sea, Unspecified. (Photo by Carlos Gil/Getty Images)
A group of migrants arrives in the U.S. after crossing the Rio Grande in a raft piloted by smugglers on March 30, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
In this handout from Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice – Brother and sister Amira Atia, 3, (L) and Adem Atia, 4, (R) hold each other in front of a Covid-19 Memorial Wall that has begun opposite Parliament on March 29, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe For Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice/Getty Images)
A worker wearing a hazmat suit uses a fogging machine on March 26, 2021 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize with the CEO of ASPEN Swartz during the visit to the Aspen Pharmacare sterile manufacturing facility on March 29, 2021, in Gqeberha, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile)
A group of pastors from various churches march to Parliament demanding 100% capacity in their churches over the Easter weekend on March 26, 2021, in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
A gravedigger digs a grave in the San Miguel Xico Cemetery on March 25, 2021, in Valle de Chalco, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
The relative of a protester who was shot and killed by security forces cries next to his body as it lies on a stretcher on March 27, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)
A man who drove in from Indiana carries a cross and an American flag as he pays his respects to slain Boulder Police officer Eric Talley at a makeshift memorial outside the Boulder Police Station on March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
A driver pulls a handgun on protesters after they broke his truck’s lights on March 28, 2021, in Salem, Oregon. The protesters clashed with occupants of vehicles that had participated in an American flag-waving car caravan, despite law enforcement’s efforts to keep the groups separate. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Carme Center presents the exhibition ‘Edel Rodriguez. Orange Agent’, with creations by the art director of Time magazine, such as illustrations and cartoons of former US President Donald J. Trump, in Valencia, eastern Spain, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS
General view of the Greta Thunberg statue on March 31, 2021, in Winchester, England. The school’s student union was critical of the money spent on the statue, calling on the university to “match the statue cost by committing £23,760 in additional funding to student support services across campus.” (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Likhwezi from Nyanga during the Cape artists protest action against the National Arts Council (NAC) and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) at the Artscape Plaza on March 27, 2021, in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A young girl practices her skating skills in the Spring sunshine on Blackpool promenade as parts of the UK are set to see the warmest day of the year so far on March 30, 2021, in Blackpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Ballet dancers prepare to perform during a rehearsal for ‘Ballet and Beyond’ by Joburg Ballet at the Joburg Theater, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Curlers from China’s curling team play during a mixed test event for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Water Cube on April 1, 2021, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A costumed child participates in the procession of 'Los Encadenados' (The Earthbound), during Holy Thursday in Masatepe, Nicaragua, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres
