STREET TALK

The fight For Education

By Street Talk 1 April 2021

Mbali Ngube, journalism graduate.

What has happened since #FeesMustFall? Debt, debt, and more debt. Although some of us once rejoiced at the news that fees were falling, it turns out that it's more of a bandage, not a solid fix. Street Talk TV speaks to a group of past and current students.

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

