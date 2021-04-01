Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 March – 3 April 2021

By Daily Maverick 1 April 2021
Caption
V&A misty dawn, Cape Town.

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber.When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If you’re picture’s not published, please keeping sending them in!

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Gallery

AMABHUNGANE

Absa does a Gupta on Iqbal Survé, cuts off services to Sekunjalo-controlled companies

By Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

STREET TALK

The fight For Education

Street Talk
2 hours ago
< 1 min

WESTERN CAPE HIGH COURT

Lawyer Barnabas Xulu’s appeal of asset attachment dismissed despite personal intervention by his client John Hlophe

Marianne Thamm
13 hours ago
9 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

One person, one dose: Hundreds of millions of J&J Covid-19 vaccines to be produced in the Eastern Cape
Estelle Ellis 16 hours ago
5 mins

"Censorship of anything at any time in any place on whatever pretence has always been and always will be the last resort of the boob and the bigot." ~ Eugene O'Neill

TURKISH POWER SHIPS — PART ONE

Despite Eskom approvals, Turkish power ships still need Transnet buy-in for 20-year harbour moorings

Tony Carnie 15 hours ago
9 mins

ANALYSIS

Ace Magashule’s fiefdom looks rocky as court rules ANC Free State conference invalid

Rebecca Davis
16 hours ago
3 mins

THE SUGAR SAGA (PART ONE OF FOUR)

How an obscure sugar lobbying group helped start global health crisis

Malibongwe Tyilo
47 mins ago
6 mins

CABO DELGADO

SA military company in insurgent combat zone, The Dyck Advisory Group, will not extend contract with Mozambique

Peter Fabricius
16 hours ago
4 mins

SCOOTERGATE

Public Protector rules Eastern Cape motorcycle ‘ambulance’ contracts unlawful

Greg Nicolson
16 hours ago
4 mins

