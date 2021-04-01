PHOTO ESSAY

Free Durban private clinic braced for pending spike in Covid-19 infections

By Shiraaz Mohamed 1 April 2021

Dr Devashnie Govender (in blue coveralls) and her team attend to a patient. Dr Govender who treats Covid patients free of charge at her clinic, foresees the Easter holidays as a super spreader and anticipates people will leave their guard down thus contributing to a rise in infections. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

A medical doctor and her staff at a small privately run clinic in Durban are bracing themselves for an influx of patients, stemming from the inevitable third wave of Covid-19.  

Dr Devashnie Govender who treats Covid-19 patients free of charge at her clinic foresees the Easter holidays as being a superspreader event and anticipates that many people will let their guard down and contribute to a rise in infections. 

Medical worker Sharon Naidoo (L) sorts out medication while Nurse Nokubonga Sikhosana (R) prepares an IV drip for a patient. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed.)

“I truly believe there will be a third wave, I think it will be sooner than what is predicted. Most are predicting June or July. I foresee towards the middle of April we will see an increase. By the end of April, we should be on an upper curve if not peaking by that point,” she said, speaking to Daily Maverick recently. 

Dr Govender (in blue coveralls) examines a patient. Dr Govender set up the clinic in January after the death of a patient, a pregnant 33 year old. The death motivated her to do more for her community and with hospitals being under immense pressure she opened up the clinic. (Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed)

Govender said the current numbers were “low enough for people to think that Covid is gone so there is a false sense of security that has come with the vaccine, but not everybody is vaccinated”.

Dr Govender (in blue coveralls) conducts an Auscultation test on a patient. Auscultation is a medical term used for listening to the internal sounds of the body, usually using a stethoscope. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed.)

Govender was compelled to set up her clinic in January after the death of a pregnant 33-year-old patient, due to Durban hospitals being under immense pressure. She started by simply treating patients in chairs because she had no beds at her disposal. But her local community came to the rescue and donated medical beds, portable oxygen machines, medication and other essentials. 

A patient is put onto an IV drip which helps to relieve their pain.
(Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

This meant she was able to turn the community hall into a fully-fledged Covid-19 ward, treating up to 20 patients a day during the second wave.

As things have quietened down, the clinic now only operates two days a week but Govender and her team are busy making preparations for the anticipated third wave. 

Medical worker Sharon Naidoo prepares to test the sugar levels of a patient. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

“We are currently preparing for the third wave in terms of medication, supplies and PPE — almost like we’re stockpiling. When the actual incline and numbers go up, everything price-wise together with supply and demand becomes an issue. So we are still taking in donations in terms of Covid packs so that when the third wave hits we don’t have to be scrounging around for supplies, we will have more than enough to treat our patients.”

Medical worker Sharon Naidoo receives a patient for treatment. While things have quieted down, the clinic remains open two days a week, Govender and her team are busy making preparations for the anticipated third wave. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a media briefing held in February there was a possibility that the third wave could be even more damaging than the previous two waves and that there was no way to prevent it. “Its impact will probably be more devastating.”

Medical worker Sharon Naidoo holds up a bottle of Parespen IV, an intravenous solution used for the relief of pain, which is given to their patients. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

He also urged members of the public to follow health protocols to prevent the surge of the virus during the Easter holidays. 

Medical worker Sharon Naidoo prepares a stack of IV drips for later use  (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

“I just want to join my colleagues and plead with citizens to adhere to health protocols especially as we approach the Easter holidays. The possibility of the next wave remains a reality and it is up to our own behaviour that will help us avoid a surge of the nature that we have recently seen.” DM

Sharon Naidoo carries an oxygen concentrator. Concentrators are provided for patients with breathing difficulties. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
