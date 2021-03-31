World

Microsoft $22 Billion U.S. Army Deal for HoloLens Moves Forward

By Reuters 31 March 2021
A Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset at the MWC Barcelona in 2019. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Microsoft Corp.’s multibillion-dollar deal to build customized versions of its HoloLens goggles for the U.S. Army is moving forward, one year after the Senate considered freezing half the contract.

By Dina Bass

(Bloomberg) —The deal, initially unveiled three years ago, is now worth as much as $21.9 billion over ten years, according to Microsoft. The agreement runs for an initial five years, with an option to add another five years. The software maker will manufacture the augmented-reality devices in the U.S. The Army announced the contract Wednesday on its website.

Microsoft shares jumped almost 3% to $238.29 after the news.

The program, known as the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS, aims to develop a “heads-up display” for U.S. ground forces, similar to those fighter pilots use in the cockpit. The system would let commanders project information onto a visor in front of a soldier’s face, and would include other features such as night vision. In October 2018, the U.S. Army awarded Microsoft a $480 million contract to adapt its HoloLens AR headset for the program.

The headset “delivers a platform that will keep soldiers safer and make them more effective,” said Alex Kipman, a Microsoft Technical Fellow, said in a blog post shared by email. “The program delivers enhanced situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision-making in a variety of scenarios.”

Microsoft has been hawking HoloLens devices to corporate customers for things like remote repairs and training and to educational institutions for holographic classes. Last month, the company unveiled new software that aims to spread the benefits of augmented and virtual reality to a wider swath of customers, including consumers, who can’t pay several thousand dollars per device and for an expanded array of uses like corporate meetings and entertainment events.

The project with the Army has been opposed by some Microsoft employees who have protested the use of the technology for combat.

The Army used a fast-track buying method known as “other transaction authority” to side-step much of the red tape typically involved in a deal of this size. It chose Microsoft after reviewing several proposals, including one from competitor Magic Leap Inc.

–With assistance from Tony Capaccio.

