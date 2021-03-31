Newsdeck

Italy arrests navy captain for spying, expels Russian diplomats

By Reuters 31 March 2021
Caption
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Michail Klimentyev / Sputnik / Kremlin)

ROME, March 31 (Reuters) - Italy expelled two Russian diplomats on Wednesday after police said they had arrested an Italian navy captain caught passing documents to a Russian official in return for money at a clandestine meeting.

(Adds Russian officials expelled, Kremlin comment)

By Crispian Balmer and Angelo Amante

The Italian, a captain of a frigate, and the Russian, a military official accredited at the embassy, were accused of “serious crimes tied to spying and state security” after their meeting on Tuesday night, Italian Carabinieri police said.

The suspects were not identified.

Italy immediately summoned the Russian ambassador Sergey Razov and expelled two Russian officials believed to be involved in what Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called an “extremely grave matter”.

The Italian navy captain was taken into custody. Officials did not say whether the Russian army official who had met him was one of the two who were expelled.

Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted a Russian lawmaker as saying Moscow would reciprocate for the expulsions, standard practice in such cases.

However, statements from Moscow suggested Russia was keen to play down the incident. The Russian Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying that it regretted the expulsions, but that they did not threaten bilateral relations.

Earlier, the Kremlin said it did not have information about the circumstances of the case but hoped the two countries would maintain positive and constructive ties.

The incident was the latest in a series of spying accusations in recent months against Russians in European countries. Bulgaria expelled Russian officials on suspicion of spying in March, and the Netherlands did so in December.

NATO documents were among the files that the Italian passed to the Russian official, Ansa news agency said, raising potential security worries for other members of the Western military alliance.

The arrests were ordered by Rome prosecutors following a long investigation carried out by the Italian intelligence with the support of the military, the police force said.

Police did not specify where the arrests had taken place. No further comment would be made until a magistrate approves the arrest, they said. (Additional reporting by Gavin Jones Editing by Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Leave at your own chosen speed: An incomplete list of ANC luminaries who also should step aside with Ace

By Rebecca Davis

ANALYSIS

Ace Magashule has 30 days to bend reality in his direction – not an easy task

Stephen Grootes
14 hours ago
8 mins

UNACCOUNTABLE #22

The Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation: China Inc boards the State Capture train

Open Secrets
14 hours ago
11 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 10 mins ago

PARLIAMENT

From May to October Phase Two should see 13 million vaccinated, Zweli Mkhize claims
Marianne Merten 15 hours ago
5 mins

Graffiti is actually the plural of graffito.

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Hot cross buns

Tony Jackman 1 hour ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Ramaphosa: Vaccine Phase Two on the horizon, liquor stores shuttered over Easter

Christi Nortier
15 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

South Africans have a dismal track record of saving. Employers can help

Alexander Forbes
19 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Battle for ‘Brand ANC’ intensifies: False prophets masquerading as angels must be defeated

Oscar Van Heerden
20 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Land Bank sinks deeper into the mire after Moody’s withdraws its credit ratings of the state-owned lender

Ray Mahlaka
14 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved