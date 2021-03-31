Newsdeck

Attack on Niger presidency repelled ahead of handover

By Reuters 31 March 2021

NIAMEY, March 31 (Reuters) - A military unit tried to seize the presidential palace in Niger's capital Naimey overnight but it was pushed back by heavy gunfire and order has been restored, a senior Niger security source said on Wednesday, days before a handover of power.

* Military unit tried to seize presidential palace

* Security sources say assailants fled

* Attack comes days before inauguration of president-elect (Adds search ongoing, exits from city blocked, scheduled protest)

By Boureima Balima and Moussa Aksar

The assailants, from a nearby air base, fled after their attack was met with heavy shelling and gunfire from the presidential guard unit, three other security sources said, adding that a search was ongoing. The sources all requested anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to media.

The sources did not comment on the whereabouts of president-elect Mohamed Bazoum, who is due to be sworn in on Friday after an election victory disputed by his opponent, former president Mahamane Ousmane.

Former U.S. Sahel envoy J. Peter Pham tweeted that both men were safe. The government of Niger was not immediately available to comment.

There have been growing attacks by Islamist militants, and protests in the country following Bazoum’s victory in a February presidential election runoff. Former president Ousmane, who lost that contest, has rejected the results and said there was fraud.

In pockets of the capital on Wednesday, Ousmane supporters took to the streets for a scheduled protest and clashed with police, who fired teargas to disperse them, according to witnesses, who also said roads out of the city had been closed.

Bazoum’s election is the first democratic transition of power in the west African state that has witnessed four military coups since independence from France in 1960.

The heavy gunfire started around 3 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) and lasted for around 30 minutes, according to a Reuters witness. By 10 a.m. traffic had resumed in the area and the situation appeared normal, said several witnesses.

The U.S. Embassy in Niamey said it was closed for the day due to gunshots heard in the neighbourhood and warned that the security situation remained fluid in the post-election period. (Reporting by Moussa Aksar and Boureima Balima Writing by Bate Felix and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Philippa Fletcher)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Leave at your own chosen speed: An incomplete list of ANC luminaries who also should step aside with Ace

By Rebecca Davis

ANALYSIS

Ace Magashule has 30 days to bend reality in his direction – not an easy task

Stephen Grootes
13 hours ago
8 mins

UNACCOUNTABLE #22

The Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation: China Inc boards the State Capture train

Open Secrets
14 hours ago
11 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 9 seconds ago

PARLIAMENT

From May to October Phase Two should see 13 million vaccinated, Zweli Mkhize claims
Marianne Merten 14 hours ago
5 mins

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is an ordained minister.

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Hot cross buns

Tony Jackman 41 mins ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Ramaphosa: Vaccine Phase Two on the horizon, liquor stores shuttered over Easter

Christi Nortier
14 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

South Africans have a dismal track record of saving. Employers can help

Alexander Forbes
18 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Battle for ‘Brand ANC’ intensifies: False prophets masquerading as angels must be defeated

Oscar Van Heerden
19 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Land Bank sinks deeper into the mire after Moody’s withdraws its credit ratings of the state-owned lender

Ray Mahlaka
14 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved