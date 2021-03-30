World

Palma attack may show increasing ‘brazenness’ of Islamic State in Mozambique -U.S. official

By Reuters 30 March 2021
Caption
Mozambican soldiers in Boane, Mozambique, 08 November 2019. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO SILVA)

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - An attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma where dozens were killed and thousands displaced may show the increasing "brazenness" of Islamic State in the country, a U.S. official said on Monday.

 

The U.S. Department of State’s acting special envoy for the global coalition to defeat ISIS, John Godfrey, told reporters the attack was in line with what has been seen from Islamic State in Mozambique and said the U.S. government is closely monitoring events.

He cited what he said was the brutality of the attack and the killing of civilians as well as the increased brazenness of the group, which is now seeking to hold some towns.

“The attacks there are horrific, frankly, and show a complete disregard for the life, welfare and security of the local population,” Godfrey said of the attacks in Palma.

“Attacks such as these are clear indicators that ISIS continues to actively seek to spread its malign activity to new fronts,” he added.

Godfrey said one American was on the ground in Palma and that the understanding is the citizen has been successfully evacuated.

Islamist insurgents hit the town, adjacent to gas projects worth $60 billion, with a three-pronged attack on Wednesday. Fighting continued on Monday, according to a security source directly involved in efforts to secure the town.

Islamic State claimed the attack via its Amaq news agency, saying its fighters had taken control of the town after days of clashes with security forces.

They had killed at least 55 people, including a number of soldiers, destroyed and taken control of buildings including factories and banks, and seized vehicles, it said.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims. Most communications to Palma have been down since Wednesday. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

INTEGRITY, INC?

Final Stretch? ANC NEC gives Ace Magashule 30 days to step aside, calls for discipline

By Ferial Haffajee

OP-ED

The scourge of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association leaders

Mavuso Msimang
6 hours ago
4 mins

CABO DELGADO

Terror in Mozambique: Between 10 and 15 South Africans still missing in Palma insurgent attacks

Peter Fabricius
5 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 13 mins ago

OP-ED

The war on truth intensifies as Zondo draws to a close – now the real battle begins
Pierre De Vos 8 hours ago
7 mins

Kids in the United Kingdom spend less time outside than prison inmates.

NOT PLAYING THE GAME

Nathi Mthethwa calls Cricket SA’s warring factions to crisis meeting after Members’ Council’s latest snub

Craig Ray 6 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
8 hours ago
< 1 min

DAYS OF ZONDO

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko fires salvo at Ramaphosa before president’s April testimony

Des Erasmus
6 hours ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Approval of ivermectin cream is not a licence to use the drug to prevent or treat Covid-19 – Sahpra

Estelle Ellis
8 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

High noon for efforts to save Land Bank from collapse

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved