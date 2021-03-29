A woman wades through Covid settlement when it flooded in 2020. She has hung clothes on a line above the water to dry. (Photo: Masixole Feni)

Izwelethu informal settlement or Covid as it is nicknamed started with lockdown in March 2020.

First published by GroundUp.

Izwelethu (Our Land), also known as Covid informal settlement, is a land occupation outside Cape Town with what appears to be hundreds of shacks. It started in March 2020, when South Africa first went into national lockdown.

Community members say they need basic services. The City says it does not have enough funding to support infrastructure for the numerous new informal settlements that have sprung up in the past year. DM

