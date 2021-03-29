Newsdeck

Most Mutated Covid-19 Variant Yet Found in Tanzania Travelers

By Bloomberg 29 March 2021
Caption
A man uses his phone next to a statue with a mask in Shanghai, China, 10 January 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI)

(Bloomberg) --The most mutated variant of the coronavirus yet was found in travelers from Tanzania, prompting scientists to call for greater monitoring in a country that has largely ignored the pandemic.

By Antony Sguazzin
Mar 26, 2021, 4:34 PM
Word Count: 316

A report submitted to the World Health Organization and regional bodies shows the strain has 10 more mutations than found on any other version, according to Tulio de Oliveira, director of Krisp, a scientific institute that carries out genetic testing for 10 African nations. Krisp, which discovered a new strain in South Africa last year that propelled a resurgence of infections in the country, found the new variant in travelers arriving in Angola from Tanzania.

“It is potentially of interest,” de Oliveira said in an interview on Friday.

Variants of the coronavirus have caused concern globally as, for instance, the one first identified in South Africa known as 501Y.V2 has proven more infectious and able to more easily evade some vaccines. Still, no work has been done yet on the version found in three Tanzanian travelers to ascertain whether it is more infectious or severe than other strains.

Read More: Why the Mutated Coronavirus Variants Are So Worrisome: QuickTake

The newly discovered version will be grown at laboratories at Krisp and an attempt will be made to ascertain how easily it evades antibodies, de Oliveira said. The variant comes from a lineage of the virus first identified in China, whereas many others trace their roots to Europe.

Under recently decesased President John Magufuli, Tanzania stopped releasing data on coronavirus infections and opened up the economy including the resort island of Zanzibar, which attracts international tourists. Magufuli’s stance attracted criticism from neighbors and the WHO as anecdotal evidence suggested many people in the country have contracted the disease.

His successor, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has yet to indicate whether she will change his policies.

“This may be a big wake up call to Tanzania,” de Oliveira said.

–With assistance from Janice Kew.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

