A helicopter flies close to a volcanic eruption which has begun in Fagradalsfjall near the capital Reykjavik on March 20, 2021 in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland. On Friday the Icelandic meteorological office announced a volcano, referring to a mountain located south-west of the Capital Reykjavik has erupted after thousands of small earthquakes in the area over the recent weeks. A no-fly zone has been established in the area. (Photo by Vilhelm Gunnarsson/Getty Images)
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.
A worker wearing a hazmat suit uses a fogging machine to disinfect a slum community along a railway as a preventive measure against COVID-19 on March 26, 2021 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Iraqi Kurds carry lit torches up Kali mountain to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian new year, on March 20, 2021 in Akre, Iraq. The Persian New Year is an ancient Zoroastrian tradition celebrated by Iranians and Kurds which coincides with the vernal (spring) equinox and is calculated by the solar calendar. (Photo by Sam Tarling/Getty Images)
A Thai pro-democracy protester waves a smoke bomb in the air during a rally on March 20, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Demonstrators march to CNN Center following a Stop AAPI Hate Rally in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Photographer: Nicole Craine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Anti-coup protesters keep a lookout for military junta forces on March 20, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo by Stinger/Getty Images)
Residents in Mfuleni protest over service delivery on March 23, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the outraged residents demanded that they be provided with adequate basic services and that newly established neighbourhoods also receive basic services. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
A flower is displayed on a pillow as part of a demonstration from the NGO Rio da Paz in front of the hospital Ronaldo Gazolla on March 24, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Healthcare workers treat patients inside a Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at a field hospital in the Heliopolis favela of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, March 19, 2021. Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Desserts in a shape of a vaccine vial are placed in a window in cafe on March 19, 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic. A cafe in Prague, which first made a coronavirus-shaped cake in autumn last year, is now offering a strawberry-banana flavored dessert in the shape of a vaccine. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)
British Prime minister Boris Johnson visits the Monkey Puzzle Nursery in Greenford on March 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
A man holds a sign and dresses as a plague doctor to encourage people to be vaccinated and prevent prolonging the COVID-19 pandemic March 25, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
People dance and sing songs as they celebrate Newroz festivities on March 21, 2021 in Diyarbakir, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
Mourners pay their respects to Officer Eric Talley, who was killed after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper’s grocery store on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people were killed in the attack. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)
Brandon Wexler helps a customer look at weapons at WEX Gunworks on March 24, 2021 in Delray Beach, Florida. U.S. President Joe Biden has called on lawmakers to “immediately pass” legislation to help curb gun violence in the county. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Mayor Kim Janey delivers her inaugural address after being sworn in as the Mayor of Boston at City Hall on March 24, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. She is the first woman, and first Black mayor of the city. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Members of the Bad Asian and Civic Walls groups paint a mural near Krog Street Tunnel on March 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The murals are in remembrance of the eight lives lost at the three spa shootings in Atlanta this past week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
The light installation ‘Neighborhood’ lights up ahead of the official launch of Liverpool’s annual River of Light Trail on March 22, 2021 in Liverpool, England. Eleven illuminated installations created by local, national and international artists will form the 2km outdoor walking River of Light Trail from tomorrow and will run for 14 nights from 6pm-10.30pm. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Picasso’s “Femme au Béret Mauve” on display at Bonhams on March 24, 2021 in London, England. The painting is being shown in cities around the world before being offered for sale at Bonhams Impressionist and Modern Art sale in New York on Thursday 13 May. It has an estimate of $10,000,000-15,000,000. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)
A Chinese woman wears a traditional dress, or hanfu, as she has her picture taken by friends next to the first blossoms of spring at a park on March 21, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Heaven Gaia collection show by Chinese designer Xiong Ying on day two of China Fashion Week A/W 2021/2022 at 751D.PARK on March 25, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey on March 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Crystal White spins Shay “The Fox” Mazzato around during “Lingerie Fighting Championships 31: Booty Camp 2” at FSW Arena on March 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Caniggia Ginola Elva of FC Ingolstadt celebrates after scoring his team`s first goal during the 3. Liga match between FC Ingolstadt 04 and Waldhof Mannheim at Audi Sportpark on March 20, 2021 in Ingolstadt, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)
Matt Stonham proposes to Rhali Dobson of Melbourne City after the final game, round 14 W-League match between Melbourne City and Perth Glory at Frank Holohan Reserve on March 25, 2021, in Melbourne, Australia. Rhali decided to retire early to support Matt through his treatment for a brain tumour (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Nick Cotric and Corey Allan of the Bulldogs dive for the ball in the wet during the round two NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Penrith Panthers at Bankwest Stadium, on March 20, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
The Pittsburgh Penguins defend against the New Jersey Devils late in the third period at the Prudential Center on March 20, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. The Penguins defeated the Devils 3-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Chloe Kim of the United States takes a training run for the women’s snowboard halfpipe final during Day 4 the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix World Cup at Buttermilk Ski Resort on March 21, 2021 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Champion course on March 18, 2021 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Australian Olympic Slalom canoeist Jessica Fox poses at Penrith Whitewater Centre on March 24, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. The Penrith Whitewater Centre and surrounding areas have been flooded by heavy rain forcing the Australian Olympic Slalom Canoe Team to train on flat water. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Local children play on a swing set partially submerged floodwater in the suburb of Riverstone in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Windsor Bridge is seen submerged under rising floodwaters along the Hawkesbury River on March 22, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Flooded settlement on March 25, 2021 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. It is reported that Bloemfontein has received unprecedented amounts of rain this year. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
A dead evil eye puffer fish washed up on False Bay Beach on March 24, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the City of Cape Town has requested that people and their dogs stay clear of the poisonous fish as it carries the neurotoxin tetradotoxin and should not be eaten. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
McKayla Spencer, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation as the Interagency Python Management Coordinator, works with a Burmese python used to train dogs to detect them in the Florida Everglades on March 23, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is using the dogs to sniff out Burmese pythons. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet