Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 21-27 March 2021

By Daily Maverick 26 March 2021

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber.When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If you’re picture’s not published, please keeping sending them in!

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Gallery

NEWSFLASH

Jacob Zuma fires back at Constitutional Court, claiming emergence of a ‘judicial dictatorship’

By Victoria O'Regan

NEWSFLASH

Richard Mdluli finally turns up in court to face slush fund corruption charges

Bheki C. Simelane
3 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Court orders Labia to show film on Israeli occupation of Palestine

Tania Broughton for GroundUp
33 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

DAYS OF ZONDO

Zuma and the ConCourt: The punishing of the ex-president could lead to the making of a martyr
Greg Nicolson 18 hours ago
6 mins

"I didn’t like having to explain to them so I just shut up smoked a cigarette and looked at the sea." ~ Albert Camus

CORONAVIRUS WEEKLY DIGEST #25

Eastern Cape’s high Covid-19 fatality rate investigated, military medics still unvaccinated and students on alert

Christi Nortier 1 hour ago
3 mins

FOOTBALL

It’s make or break for Bafana Bafana against Sudan in quest for Afcon spot

Yanga Sibembe
2 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 52: Edwin Cameron

Victoria O’Regan
5 hours ago
3 mins

SPORT

Germany protests over rights, England bullies minnows and other takeaways from Europe’s World Cup qualifiers

Yanga Sibembe
2 hours ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Justice Department insists on ‘unconstitutional’ Traditional Courts Bill

Zukiswa Pikoli
2 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved