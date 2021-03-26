Crosswords

Crossed Out – 27 March 2021

By Gonzo 26 March 2021

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

NEWSFLASH

Jacob Zuma fires back at Constitutional Court, claiming emergence of a ‘judicial dictatorship’

By Victoria O'Regan

DAYS OF ZONDO

Zuma and the ConCourt: The punishing of the ex-president could lead to the making of a martyr

Greg Nicolson
17 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSFLASH

Richard Mdluli finally turns up in court to face slush fund corruption charges

Bheki C. Simelane
2 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

CORONAVIRUS WEEKLY DIGEST #25

Eastern Cape’s high Covid-19 fatality rate investigated, military medics still unvaccinated and students on alert
Christi Nortier 13 mins ago
3 mins

"Ah coffee. The sweet balm by which we shall accomplish today's tasks." ~ Holly Black

FOOTBALL

It’s make or break for Bafana Bafana against Sudan in quest for Afcon spot

Yanga Sibembe 1 hour ago
3 mins

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 52: Edwin Cameron

Victoria O’Regan
4 hours ago
3 mins

TGIFOOD

Throwback Thursday: Beef Stroganoff

Tony Jackman
25 MAR
5 mins

SPORT

Germany protests over rights, England bullies minnows and other takeaways from Europe’s World Cup qualifiers

Yanga Sibembe
46 mins ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Justice Department insists on ‘unconstitutional’ Traditional Courts Bill

Zukiswa Pikoli
38 mins ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved