Ntsikayethu Nikelo, Grade 11 learner. Photo: SUPPLIED

When describing today's youth, you may think of 'entitled', 'loud', and maybe even 'disrespectful'. Could this be because the youth are challenging societal norms? Perhaps it's this attitude that will help spark a very much-needed change in our world. Street Talk TV speaks to a group of high school students to see how their need to question 'the why' is the answer for change.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

Street Talk Follow Save More