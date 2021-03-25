Newsdeck

CanSinoBIO offered tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX -exec

By Reuters 25 March 2021
Caption
Vaccine research has accelerated on an unprecedented, although welcomed, basis, with over 200 vaccine candidates in various stages of clinical research. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV)

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) has proposed supplying "tens of million of doses" of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, a senior company executive said.

China has four locally developed COVID-19 vaccines approved for public use and pledged earlier to supply 10 million doses to COVAX without specifying the time frame of delivery. CanSinoBIO, Sinovac Biotech Ltd and China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) have applied to join the initiative.

Pierre Morgon, senior vice president at CanSinoBIO, said the firm made the proposal in December to supply vaccines between late 2021 and the end of 2022.

“We are happy to go beyond 2022 if there was still an expectation to do so,” he told Reuters in an interview, adding it made its offer at a middle single digit U.S. dollar per dose.

“I can’t tell you the exact number, but I can tell you, it’s a very competitive price,” Morgon said.

The offering to COVAX, which is backed by the World Health Organization (WHO), is the lowest price in the “tiered pricing mechanism” that CanSinoBIO uses in markets outside China, where richer countries are subject to higher prices.

There is a more than threefold factor difference between the highest price offer and the lowest, Morgon said.

Its vaccine, jointly developed with China’s military research institute, is approved for use in China, Pakistan, Hungary and Mexico.

The three Chinese vaccine makers are still awaiting decisions on whether they can be included in the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing, a prerequisite to join COVAX. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Christopher Cushing)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

A PROVINCE AT BREAKING POINT

Swift and Cruel: Investigation into high Eastern Cape Covid-19 death rate shows many died in casualty units

By Estelle Ellis, Hoseya Jubase and Lonwabo Damani

OP-ED

Dali Mpofu’s disrespectful ‘shut up’ that reverberated across the nation

Justine Limpitlaw
12 hours ago
4 mins

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 51

Judge Zak Yacoob: Judiciary is attacked when political systems or agendas fight for their very survival

Victoria O’Regan
12 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 seconds ago

ANALYSIS

Lines are drawn: Eastern Cape ANC restricts Ace’s manoeuvring space
Stephen Grootes 12 hours ago
5 mins

"Reality provides us with facts so romantic that imagination itself could add nothing to them." ~ Jules Verne

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Medical misinformation: South African experts condemn ‘abortion pill reversal’ treatment

Kerry Cullinan 59 mins ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Global systematic investing

Prescient Investment Management
3 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

SARS’s Vlok Symington accidentally uncovered attempts to conceal information clearing Gordhan from wrongdoing – here’s how

Greg Nicolson
12 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK LIFE

In conversation with Redi Tlhabi

Joy Watson
13 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Beware the commodification of basic services and the privatisation of what should be a human right

Oscar Van Heerden
11 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved