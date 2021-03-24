Business Maverick

U.K. Agrees to Help North Sea Oil Industry With Low-Carbon Shift

By Bloomberg 24 March 2021
Caption
Mobile offshore drilling units stand in the Port of Cromarty Firth in Cromarty, U.K., on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Oil headed for a weekly decline -- only the second since April -- as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases clouded the demand outlook, though the pessimism was tempered by huge cuts to Russia's seaborne crude exports. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The U.K. government said it has reached an agreement with the country’s oil and gas industry that will help safeguard jobs as the country strives to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases.

The North Sea transition deal published on Wednesday sets out a path to attract investment into renewable energy, carbon-capture and storage, and hydrogen. Spending of as much as 16 billion pounds ($22 billion) by 2030 — shared between the government and industry — should reduce emissions and create as many as 40,000 jobs across the supply chain, according to a statement from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

As part of the agreement, the U.K. will no longer provide financial support for fossil fuel projects overseas from March 31 “with very limited exceptions,” according to the statement. It will also introduce a process later this year called “dynamic checkpoint,” which will ensure future oil and gas exploration and production licenses are only granted if they don’t undermine the nation’s climate goals.

Read more on government’s energy plans published in December

The plan comes at a time when the U.K. oil and gas industry is struggling to recover from an investment slump caused by the coronavirus. Even before the Covid-19 crisis, the North Sea had undergone dramatic changes as many major companies departed from aging fields. Oil production fell by more than half in the past two decades and is expected to decline further.

Aging Fields

The U.K. didn’t go as far as North Sea neighbor Denmark — a much smaller producer — which will stop offering new oil and gas licenses and end production by 2050. Exploration on the U.K. continental shelf is already dwindling as resources become scarce and investment is diverted to other regions, dropping to the lowest since 1965 last year, according to a trade body Oil & Gas U.K.

“Refusal to rule out new oil and gas licenses when the evidence is already clear that they are incompatible with U.K. climate commitments is a colossal failure,” said Mel Evans, head of Greenpeace U.K.’s oil campaign. “While the government has rightly recognized the need to set a global example in ending fossil fuel finance abroad, its domestic plans for oil and gas continue to fall woefully short.”

The new deal requires certain commitments from the sector. It should reduce emissions by 10% by 2025, 25% by 2027, and 50% by 2030.

By 2030, the sector will also voluntarily commit to ensuring that 50% of its offshore decommissioning and new energy technology projects will be provided by local businesses. It plans to appoint an industry supply-chain champion who “will support the coordination of local growth and job opportunities.”

“We need to urgently end our reliance on fossil fuels,” Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in the statement. “Through our pioneering North Sea Transition Deal, we will do so without putting our economy and communities at risk.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Business Maverick

SAA probed after take-off ‘blunder’ on Covid vaccine flight

By Ray Mahlaka & Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Annual results: Old Mutual is paying a final dividend despite Covid-19 costs totalling close to R6.1bn

Stephen Gunnion
7 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Fragile Five: Turkish president sends the country back towards emerging market status

Sharon Wood
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Funding frown: Smile Telecoms faces the prospect of liquidation
Sasha Planting 6 hours ago
4 mins

"Art for art's sake is an empty phrase. Art for the sake of truth, art for the sake of the good and the beautiful - that is the faith I am searching for." ~ George Sand

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico 23 MAR
< 1 min

TENDER SCANDAL

Inside the 2,786-count fraud and corruption indictment against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused

Des Erasmus
7 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

TymeBank bets big on opening the credit taps for consumers during a pandemic

Ray Mahlaka
22 MAR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

SAPS’s alleged refusal to stop hijacking of Communicare building was a failure to uphold the rule of law

Marlon Sevelew
6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

How to grow an economy: Too big to fail? How about too big to implement? 

Maryana Iskander and Tanya Cohen
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Trading update: Investec warns of lower earnings – but leaves the door open for a final dividend

Stephen Gunnion
22 MAR
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved