Province at Breaking Point

Death and Dying in the Eastern Cape

By Dr Jack & Curtis 24 March 2021

Eastern Cape Plagued by Political Ineptitude

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

A PROVINCE AT BREAKING POINT

More than 300 Covid-related deaths and health staff shortages push Eastern Cape hospitals to the edge

By Estelle Ellis, Luvuyo Mehlwana and Hoseya Jubase

EASTERN CAPE AT BREAKING POINT

Aloes Community: The Gqeberha widows making a plan to survive clinic stock-outs

Estelle Ellis
10 hours ago
6 mins

A PROVINCE AT BREAKING POINT – EDITORIAL

Minister Mkhize, the Eastern Cape’s health system has collapsed – you must intervene

Estelle Ellis
10 hours ago
7 mins

BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

Ending a pandemic: How to calculate how many people need to get vaccinated for herd immunity

Aisha Abdool Karim
22 MAR
10 mins

Province at Breaking Point

Death and Dying in the Eastern Cape
Dr Jack & Curtis 39 mins ago
< 1 min

"Don't shove me into your damn pigeonhole where I don't fit because I'm all over. My tentacles are coming out of the pigeonhole in all directions." ~ Ursula K Le Guin

SPOTLIGHT OP-ED

World TB Day: Let’s seize this moment to change the status quo

Kavindhran Velen and Professor Salome Charalambous 10 hours ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Gwede Mantashe condemns us to deepening load shedding

Alex Lenferna
11 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

The battle against Covid-19 can provide valuable lessons for those fighting against tuberculosis

Ruvandhi Nathavitharana, Wieda Human, Arne von Delft and Ingrid Schoeman
11 hours ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Academic research shows Coca-Cola is ‘part of the family’ for young people in SA and Nigeria

Georgina Crouth
19 hours ago
6 mins

CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL UPDATE

New York Assembly speaker infected; South Africa registers 510 new cases

Bloomberg
10 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved