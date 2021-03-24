World

Armed groups attack Mozambique town closest to gas projects – sources

By Reuters 24 March 2021
Caption
Xai Xai in Mozambique. People collecting shellfish on rocks at low tide.

JOHANNESBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - Armed groups on Wednesday attacked the northern Mozambique town closest to gas projects worth some $60 billion, two sources told Reuters, striking ever closer to developments that have already stalled due to security problems.

 

The attack on the town of Palma, less than 25 km (15 miles)by road from a construction camp for the gas developments led by oil majors like Total, happened on the same day that the French company announced it would gradually resume works at the site after suspending them due to nearby attacks.

Mozambique‘s northern-most province of Cabo Delgado has since 2017 been home to a festering Islamist insurgency on the projects’ doorstep, which has escalated in the past year as insurgents, linked to Islamic State, began taking on the army to seize entire towns.

Portuguese state news agency Lusa first reported the attack, which was confirmed to Reuters by a security source and another source familiar with the matter.

Reuters was not able immediately to verify the reports with officials, as calls to the spokespeople for the defence and security forces as well as police were not answered. A local Total spokesperson could not immediately be reached.

Lusa, citing sources, said automatic gunfire could be heard in Palma and people were fleeing. It said later communication was cut off.

Initially known for beheadings, the insurgent group has in the past year managed to take control of entire towns, including one, Mocimboa da Praia, used as a transit point for goods and workers related to the gas developments.

Palma’s proximity to the projects means it has even more strategic importance, and is seen as a base for both the operations and workforce of many companies that have moved into the region in hopes of cashing in on one of the biggest gas finds in a decade. ($1 = 1.6519 marka) (Reporting by Catarina Demony, Emma Rumney and Manuel Mucari; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Editing by William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

A PROVINCE AT BREAKING POINT

Swift and Cruel: Investigation into high Eastern Cape Covid-19 death rate shows many died in casualty units

By Estelle Ellis, Hoseya Jubase and Lonwabo Damani

OP-ED

Dali Mpofu’s disrespectful ‘shut up’ that reverberated across the nation

Justine Limpitlaw
33 mins ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Lines are drawn: Eastern Cape ANC restricts Ace’s manoeuvring space

Stephen Grootes
2 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 15 mins ago

DAYS OF ZONDO

SARS’ Vlok Symington accidentally uncovered attempts to conceal information clearing Gordhan from wrongdoing – here’s how
Greg Nicolson 19 mins ago
6 mins

Bladerunner (1980s version) is a visual feast due in large part to the Hollywood Actors Strike. This allowed the designers an extra three months to refine the sets and props.

PARLIAMENTARY PUBLIC HEARINGS

Expropriation Bill not just about land, but all property, divergent groups warn MPs

Marianne Merten 29 mins ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Defend our Democracy: Frank Chikane reassures that campaign targets those who defy the law and the Constitution

Ayanda Mthethwa
40 mins ago
2 mins

MAVERICK LIFE

In conversation with Redi Tlhabi

Joy Watson
56 mins ago
7 mins

BOOK REVIEW

Raiding the state armoury: Ordinary South Africans were victims of the conspiracy to sell police guns to criminals

Marianne Thamm
54 mins ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mantashe says lack of transparent mining cadastre is Mineral Resources’ biggest worry

Ed Stoddard
42 mins ago
2 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved