Érica Nunes lives in a house surrounded by sand dunes in Atafona. In 2019, the sea invaded her home during the night. Erika, who has been paralyzed in her leg since she was a child, was lying in her bed until the next morning when firefighters dredged seawater. However, Erika lost most of her belongings. The waves have invaded her home on other occasions in the past, but Erika insists on staying because, according to her, she has nowhere to go. Quotes: “My family has already lost several houses. My father had a home and a bar. From one day to the next, the sea invaded both of us, and all our things floated in the water. Then my father lost another bar and a fishmonger. This is what I remember. I no longer remember how many houses he lost; there were many. I think about five houses.” “When the water entered my house, I was very scared but preferred to stay inside. I didn't want to leave my things. But it is not the first time. Seawater has entered here several times.” “Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and go outside to check the sea. At full moon, I get worried and end up not sleeping because in case of the sea comes in and I'm asleep, it will carry everything. I have it in my head - bed, antenna, fridge - everything floating around". Located in the delta of the Paraíba do Sul, one of the most important rivers in south-east Brazil, Atafona is a small town that has been invaded by the sea. In recent decades, the ocean has risen and submerged much of this community. Its dunes conceal about 400 buildings, among them public offices, residential blocks, hotels, a gas station and a church. Factors including climate change, geological features, and the disastrous human interventions all along the riverbed, have made Atafona the most significant case of coastal erosion in Brazil. The photographs portray the complex relationship between a community and an environment that is at once intimate and ruthless. It is defined by dependency and destruction. © Felipe Fittipaldi, Brazil, Shortlist, Professional, Environment, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

The Sony World Photography Organisation recently announced the finalist and shortlisted photographers in the professional competition for 2021. Here is a selection of the images, in the landscape and environment categories.

Landscape

Environment

Sony World Photography Awards Follow Save More