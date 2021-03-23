Newsdeck

Colorado supermarket shooting kills 10, including police officer

By Reuters 23 March 2021
epa09090683 A handout photo made available by the Boulder Police Department shows Boulder Police Department officers and emergency services at the scene of a shooting at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, USA, 22 March 2021. An injured man was seen being taken into custody and the number of victims is still unclear. EPA-EFE/BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

BOULDER, Colo., March 22 (Reuters) - A mass shooting on Monday at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, left 10 people dead, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, and a suspect injured in the violence was arrested, authorities told a news conference hours later.

By Kevin Mohatt and Keith Coffman

 

Police gave few immediate details of the shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.

The bloodshed marked the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week, following gun violence last Tuesday that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, at three locations in and around Atlanta. A 21-year-old man has been charged with those killings.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said 10 people perished in the attack at King Soopers grocery. Among them were 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley, who she said was the first to respond to the shooting, about 2 miles from the University of Colorado’s flagship campus.

Police said the suspected gunman, who was arrested, was believed to be the only individual with serious injuries who survived the bloodshed.

Video footage from the scene broadcast earlier by television stations showed a shirtless, bearded man in boxer shorts being led away from the store in handcuffs, before he was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg and was limping as he walked. (Reporting by Kevin Mohatt in Boulder, Colo., and Keith Coffman in Denver; Additional reporting by Alyson McClaran in Boulder, Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif., and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Peter Cooney and Stephen Coates)

