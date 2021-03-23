AFRICA

Alleged arms dealer Alexander Zingman arrested in DRC

By Staff Reporter 23 March 2021

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Businessman with links to Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko was arrested by Congolese police in Lubumbashi on Wednesday after meeting with former president Joseph Kabila.

Mystery and international intrigue surround the arrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) of Alexander Zingman, a businessman and alleged arms dealer with close links to Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Zingman was arrested by Congolese police in Lubumbashi on Wednesday after meeting with former president Joseph Kabila. Zingman has previously been mentioned in media reports in connection with arms deals in Zambia and Zimbabwe – which he has denied.

A source close to the administration of DRC President Felix Tshisekedi confirmed Zingman’s arrest. He said that after meeting Kabila, Zingman flew from Kinshasa to Lubumbashi, where he was questioned by police about his business in the DRC. The source said he could not explain what he was doing in the DRC.

Don't want to see ads?

Zingman is a dual US and Belarus citizen, and his arrest has led to intense diplomatic activity. The Congolese source said the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe were both applying pressure for his release. However, the Congolese official said, they were “holding on to him for now”.

Another DRC source claimed that Zingman had offered to sell weapons to the former president, whose relations with his successor are said to be tense. The source said there was no evidence that Kabila invited the meeting or agreed to any arms deals.

Zingman threatened to sue the investigative Zambian newspaper Digger News in 2020 after it published pictures of him meeting at the Zambian Embassy in Moscow with President Edgar Lungu and the top brass of the Zambian military including Defence Permanent Secretary Sturdy Mwale, and Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant-General David Muma, in 2016.

The newspaper reported that Zingman brokered a meeting between the president and Lungu and Alexander Mikheev, president of Rosoboronexport, the Russian state-owned arms exporting company. In July 2017 Zambia purchased five Sukhoi jets from Russia.

Zingman has been photographed many times with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been on Zingman’s private jet. He is Zimbabwe’s honorary consul to Belarus. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DEFEND OUR DEMOCRACY OP-ED

South Africa beware: Ace Magashule’s RET faction will fight to the bitter end

By Joel Netshitenzhe

OP-ED

Policing in South Africa: A crisis of imagination and a failure of leadership

David Africa
2 hours ago
7 mins

OP-ED

Tanzania’s five years of devastation under the presidency of John Pombe Magufuli

Tundu AM Lissu
3 hours ago
14 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

Podcasts

How to Fix it: Why South Africa needs a ‘Don’t Mess With Texas’ campaign
Dont Shoot the Messenger Podcast 21 MAR
2 mins

There is an act in the United States that allows for military intervention in order to free any citizen arrested by the International Criminal Court.

DM168 SAPS IN CRISIS

The collateral damage of South Africa’s police leadership feud sees civilians vulnerable while crime spirals

Marianne Thamm 17 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Legacy

Zapiro
39 mins ago

AFRICA

Alleged arms dealer Alexander Zingman arrested in DRC

Staff Reporter
1 hour ago
2 mins

BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

Ending a pandemic: How to calculate how many people need to get vaccinated for herd immunity

Aisha Abdool Karim
6 hours ago
10 mins

GROUNDUP

Patel paves way for closing loop on lottery grants corruption

Raymond Joseph
3 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved