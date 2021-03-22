Newsdeck

Biden Team Weighs Next Economic Plan of Up to $3 Trillion

By Bloomberg 22 March 2021
Caption
US President Joe Biden in the Rosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 27 February 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Samuel Corum / POOL)

The Biden administration is considering as much as $3 trillion worth of measures to include in the long-term economic program that will follow the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill signed earlier this month, according to three people familiar with the deliberations.

By Saleha Mohsin and Jennifer Epstein

Word Count: 431
(Bloomberg) — 

The proposal will be presented to President Joe Biden this week, one person said, asking not to be named as the discussions are private.

Infrastructure and climate change have long been described as key efforts in the pending program, and the new details show the administration is eyeing some $400 billion for so-called green spending, according to the two people.

The plan also addresses investing in human capital, with tuition reductions among minorities along with health-care initiatives, one said. Another person familiar with the talks said there’ll be money for child care and elder care.

Unlike the Covid-19 emergency-spending program, the longer-term proposals will feature a major revenue-raising effort. Aides say increasing corporate taxes and rates for the wealthy will be central components of what’s set to amount to the biggest tax increases since the 1990s.

The New York Times and Washington Post earlier reported on the administration’s discussions of a $3 trillion program, likely to be divided into two separate packages. A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the plans.

Read More: Biden Determined to Tax Rich After Windfalls During Crisis

The $3 trillion figure compares with economists’ estimates for a range of $2 trillion to $4 trillion. The person familiar with the talks said no final spending total has yet been decided on.

Democratic aides have increasingly expected the program will be split into more than one package, given legislative challenges. Putting everything into a reconciliation bill, which allows for a simple majority vote in a Senate with a 50-50 partisan split, may be too difficult given the rules for what things can be included.

Republicans have already made clear they won’t favor tax increases, and are unlikely to support major spending on renewable energy.

“We’re hearing the next few months might bring a so-called infrastructure proposal that may actually be a Trojan horse for massive tax hikes and other job-killing left-wing policies,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on the chamber floor Monday. Democrats “have an obsessive focus on climate policies to the exclusion of everything else,” he said.

But many Republicans favor more traditional infrastructure tied to transport such as highways, and have endorsed spending designed to enhance the competitiveness of American technology versus China. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has teamed up with GOP Senator Todd Young of Indiana to propose such a China-oriented bill.

(Updates with McConnell comments starting in ninth paragraph.)

–With assistance from Nancy Cook and Laura Litvan.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DM168 SAPS IN CRISIS

The collateral damage of South Africa’s police leadership feud sees civilians vulnerable while crime spirals

By Marianne Thamm

DM168 DISRUPTOR

Roberta Coci: Democratising the art of collecting

Keith Bain
1 min ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

Patel paves way for closing loop on lottery grants corruption

Raymond Joseph
5 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 57 seconds ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN WEBINAR

‘A magic pill for change’: How the power of story offers salvation in polarised, disenchanted times
Ufrieda Ho 8 mins ago
5 mins

Looney Tunes was established to promote its music. Thus why it is called "Tunes" and not "Toons".

MAVERICK LIFE

Retirement? What retirement? Why we need to work into our twilight years – and how

Catherine Del Monte 10 mins ago
10 mins

OP-ED

Danger and despair in Madagascar: President Rajoelina opts for ‘miracle cure’ over Covid-19 vaccine

Tamara Leger
19 mins ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Trading update: Investec warns of lower earnings – but leaves the door open for a final dividend

Stephen Gunnion
12 mins ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Adapt or die: Wine exporters brew solutions to the oversupply headache

Rebecca Pitt
15 mins ago
3 mins

LOVE, UNSTOPPABLE

The adventures of Chuckle Bear and Vincent (Part Three)

Denise Murray
20 mins ago
16 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved