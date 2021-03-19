“Mr De Klerk will start a course of immunotherapy next week. There is no immediate threat, and we are confident that the treatment will be successful,” read the statement that was released late on Thursday.
De Klerk, 85, headed South Africa’s white minority government until 1994, when Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress party swept to power.
He shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela, but his role in the transition to democracy is highly contested more than 20 years after the end of apartheid. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)
"Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it." ~ Salvador Dalí
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet