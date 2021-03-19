Newsdeck

South Africa’s ex-president de Klerk diagnosed with cancer

By Reuters 19 March 2021
Caption
Former South African president FW de Klerk, 27 January 2020. (Photo: Jaco Marais)

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - Former South African president and Nobel Peace Prize winner FW de Klerk has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer that affects the tissue that lines the lungs, his foundation said in a statement.

“Mr De Klerk will start a course of immunotherapy next week. There is no immediate threat, and we are confident that the treatment will be successful,” read the statement that was released late on Thursday.

De Klerk, 85, headed South Africa’s white minority government until 1994, when Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress party swept to power.

He shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela, but his role in the transition to democracy is highly contested more than 20 years after the end of apartheid. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Crime Intelligence guns for top cop Peter Jacobs — again

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

REFLECTION: THE PRICE OF DOING OUR JOB

On Friday, 12 March, I celebrated my birthday; on Saturday, 13 March, someone wearing gloves broke into my house

Marianne Thamm
14 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The rule of law is under threat in our country

Judith February
1 hour ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 seconds ago

EDITORIAL

Media’s role in South African society is sacrosanct — and SAPS Crime Intelligence better accept it
Branko Brkic 13 hours ago
6 mins

"Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it." ~ Salvador Dalí

ANALYSIS

Cyril Ramaphosa might soon have a new weapon in his war with Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Stephen Grootes 14 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Preferred bidders unveiled for 2,000MW of emergency power — with the first flow in August 2022

Ed Stoddard
16 hours ago
2 mins

GROUNDUP

Call for Child Support Grant to include poor pregnant women

Marecia Damons
59 mins ago
4 mins

STATE OF AMERICA

‘Bullseye on our backs’: Emotions run high at hearing on anti-Asian discrimination after US spa killings

An Wentzel
2 hours ago
4 mins

MAIN INGREDIENT

A Croque Monsieur to make Grand-Mère proud

Tony Jackman
4 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved