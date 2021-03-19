A woman wears a protective mask as she shields herself in heavy winds while commuting during a sandstorm on March 15, 2021 in Beijing, China. China's capital and the northern part of the country was hit with a sandstorm Monday, sending air quality indexes of PM 2.5 and PM 10 ratings into the thousands and cancelling flights. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.
Burial procession ahead of the funeral for the late King Goodwin Zwelithini to his KwaKhethomthandayo Palace in Nongoma on March 17, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Zulu warriors approach the gate at the funeral service of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu on March 18, 2021 in Nongoma, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Attendees at the funeral service of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu on March 18, 2021 in Nongoma, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
The King’s wives grieve during the memorial for the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa, 18 March 2021. EPA-EFE/AFP POOL/Phill Magakoe
Charlene, Princess of Monaco (C) looks on during the memorial for the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa, 18 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Phill Magakoe / POOL
Burial procession ahead of the funeral for the late King Goodwill Zwelithini to his KwaKhethomthandayo Palace in Nongoma on March 17, 2021 in Nongoma, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Zulu biker at the funeral service of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu on March 18, 2021 in Nongoma, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Participants ride against coal-fired air pollution at the World Naked Bike Ride on March 13, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The participants protested against the burning of fossils fuels-which is contributing to climate change. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Students during the KZN Fees Must Fall Movement on March 15, 2021 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Student demand the renaming of Stiemens Street to Ntumba Street on March 17, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot dead by police during a students protest. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
University of Witwatersrand students protest over financial exclusion on March 15, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
Protesters test molotov cocktails on March 16, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Over 80 people have been killed so far according to the U.N. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)
Hospital staff view flowers planted on hospital beds as part of an installation titled “Whispering Flower Beds” to commemorate healthcare workers, who died while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Philippine General Hospital on March 14, 2021 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Faces of victims of COVID-19 are projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge during a memorial service called “A COVID-19 Day of Remembrance” on March 14, 2021 in New York City. The event, which will include a virtual performance by The New York Philharmonic, marks the day the first known coronavirus fatality was confirmed in the city. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Manneken Pis in costume of “Covid Boys” created in collaboration with the group ”covid Boys” and the artist Lucas Engels in Brussels, Belgium, 18 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
“Foci” by artist Karl Meyer and “Dream of Cyprus” by artist Savako are seen at Sculpture by the Sea on March 15, 2021 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Tourists look at the LED lights illuminating the Kimono Forest at Arashiyama, one of Kyoto’s most on March 15, 2021 in Kyoto, Japan. The ‘Kimono Forest’ art installation consists of around 600 textile displays dyed in the traditional Kyo-yuzen style and wrapped around 2 metre-high cylinders lining a route from Randen tram station on Kyoto’s Keifuku Arashiyama line. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)
Christie’s auction house staff prepare the painting ‘Self Portrait’ by Jean Michel Basquiat at the Christie’s auction house, in London, Britain, 16 March 2021. The painting is expected to fetch between 4 to 6 million euros at an auction in London scheduled for 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Guests view the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit during a media preview at SVN West on March 16, 2021 in San Francisco, California. “Immersive van Gogh,” is a digitally projected show that animates paintings by artist Vincent Van Gogh in a surroundscape experience. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Painters and their students paint huge Easter eggs at Zagreb’s Zoo, Zagreb, Croatia, 16 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
Iranians release wishing lanterns ahead of the traditional fire feasts (Charshanbeh Suri), in Tehran, Iran, 16 March 2021, which is annually held on the last Wednesday eve before the Persian New Year (Nowruz) which starts on 21 March, also marking the beginning of spring. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
In this image released on March 14, Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
In this image released on March 14, Host Trevor Noah (C) with Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas perform onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
US singer Lady Gaga (C) on set during the shooting of the film ‘House of Gucci’ in Milan, Italy, 10 March 2021. The upcoming biopic crime movie directed by British filmmaker Ridley Scott is based on the 2001 book ‘The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed’ by Sara Gay Forden. EPA-EFE/Mourad Balti Touati
A man dressed in a St. Patrick costume poses for a picture on St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin city centre on March 17, 2021 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
An aerial picture shot with a drone shows the Chicago River as it flows through downtown after it was dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on March 13, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The dyeing of the river, a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in the city, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported to be cancelled this year but the city approved a last-minute early-morning clandestine dyeing to keep the usual spectators at bay. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The fountain on the North Lawn is dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick’s day at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL
John Allen riding Fifty Stars unplaced in Race 8, the All-star Mile, during Melbourne Racing All-Star Mile Day at Moonee Valley Racecourse on March 13, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)
A horseman guides horse El Nood Al Hufan from the UAE during the first day of the 16th edition of Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
A girl watches cats through the shop window in front of the Fairy Cats cafe in Shanghai, China, 16 March 2021 (issued 17 March 2021). The cafes where you can play with dogs and cats are already a classic in China’s big cities. So much so that some establishments have decided to go further and incorporate other far less common animals such as ducks, raccoons, or even alpacas. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
A cat naps in the Animal Cafe in Shanghai, China, 15 March 2021 (issued 17 March 2021). The cafes where you can play with dogs and cats are already a classic in China’s big cities. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
An owner of the Raccoon Cafe Ms. Cheng Chen stands with raccoon baby bought from the Zoo in Shanghai, China, 14 March 2021 (issued 17 March 2021). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
An alpaca is seen in the Animal Cafe in Shanghai, China, 15 March 2021 (issued 17 March 2021). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
A meerkat Timon and pig Pumbaa, named after the famous couple from Disney’s animated movie The Lion King, are best friends likewise their animated counterparts, and one of the biggest attractions for kids in the Animal Cafe in Shanghai, China, 15 March 2021 (issued 17 March 2021). EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet