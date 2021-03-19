Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 14-20 March 2021

By Daily Maverick 19 March 2021
Caption
The Klein River in the Overberg. The photo was taken from Mosaic Lagoon Lodge.

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber.When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Gallery

SCORPIO

Crime Intelligence guns for top cop Peter Jacobs — again

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

GROUNDUP

Three more ousted Prasa execs to return to work next month

James Stent for GroundUp
40 mins ago
2 mins

REFLECTION: THE PRICE OF DOING OUR JOB

On Friday, 12 March, I celebrated my birthday; on Saturday, 13 March, someone wearing gloves broke into my house

Marianne Thamm
16 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Cyril Ramaphosa might soon have a new weapon in his war with Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Stephen Grootes 16 hours ago
5 mins

"Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon." ~ Paul Brandt

OP-ED

King Goodwill Zwelithini’s death marks the end of an era – and the beginning of a bitter tussle

Cyril Madlala 1 hour ago
7 mins

Days of Zondo

‘Chaos’ at Eskom allowed tenderpreneurs to become instant billionaires

Des Erasmus
2 hours ago
5 mins

EDITORIAL

Media’s role in South African society is sacrosanct — and SAPS Crime Intelligence better accept it

Branko Brkic
15 hours ago
6 mins

DEFEND OUR DEMOCRACY

National campaign set up to stop Zuma from ‘assailing the Constitution’ and to fight ‘unrestrained, large-scale looting’

Ferial Haffajee
18 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

The rule of law is under threat in our country

Judith February
3 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved