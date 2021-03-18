Planet Divoc-91, created by an international team of comic book professionals and newcomers, follows the adventures of Sanda and Champo Oung — siblings who find themselves transported to another planet. (Photo: Courtesy of YouTube)

Artists from India, the UK and South Africa have worked together to create a science fiction story with a message for young people.

First published by GroundUp.

Planet Divoc-91 is a science fiction comic inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic. The story is about an epidemic in outer space. The comic is a collaboration between young adults, comic artists and researchers from India, the UK and South Africa.

The free comic can be viewed online here. DM

