First published by GroundUp.
Planet Divoc-91 is a science fiction comic inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic. The story is about an epidemic in outer space. The comic is a collaboration between young adults, comic artists and researchers from India, the UK and South Africa.
The free comic can be viewed online here. DM
Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address Covid-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected].
