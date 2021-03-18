Newsdeck

U.S. Senate confirms Burns to be CIA director

By Reuters 18 March 2021

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate backed veteran diplomat William Burns on Thursday to become President Joe Biden's Central Intelligence Agency director.

The Senate voted by unanimous consent, without objection, to approve Burns, a former ambassador to Russia and former deputy secretary of state, to lead the agency. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Franklin Paul)

