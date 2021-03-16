“We’re talking with several countries already,” Biden told reporters as he left the White House to promote his coronavirus stimulus package in Pennsylvania. “I’ll let you know that very shortly.”
Biden has promised to make sure every American has access to a vaccine before giving any to other nations. He did not identify the countries.
Mexico has asked the United States to share doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, a senior diplomat said, following up on a request made by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to Biden.
Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, Martha Delgado, said that since the United States had not yet approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, it would be a good candidate to offer to Mexico, which has started using it already. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicut; Writing by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Ireland's population has still not recovered from the Great Famine.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet