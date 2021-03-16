Business Maverick

Hedge Funds Kicked Off 2021 With $49 Billion Sale of Treasuries

By Bloomberg 16 March 2021
Caption
A pedestrian wearing a protect mask carries CVS Health Corp. shopping bags while walking in the Upper West Side neighborhood of New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020. Residents of Manhattans Upper West Side formed the West Side Community Organization in response to the city placing 600 homeless people in the area. City Hall removed them from group shelters to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and is paying to lodge them in boutique hotels hungry for business in the tourist-challenged year of 2020. Photographer: Mark Abramson/Bloomberg

Hedge funds offloaded the most Treasuries in nine months in January, foreshadowing a selloff in U.S. bonds that occurred just weeks later.

The Cayman Islands, seen as a proxy for hedge funds and other leveraged accounts, dumped $49 billion of U.S. sovereign bonds, making it the largest net seller of the debt that month, according to the latest data from the Treasury Department.

The selling came on the back of the Democratic victories in the January 5 Georgia run-off race which paved the way for bumper stimulus spending to revive the U.S. economy. Bets for growth and inflation to quicken have since gained traction, fueling a jump in Treasury yields to the highest in over a year.

Blue wave sparked a wave of hedge fund selling

Benchmark U.S. yields rose 15 basis points in January to break the 1% level for the first time in over nine months. The data, released on Monday, suggest hedge funds were well positioned for what was to follow, as yields surged another 34 basis points in February.

Hedge Fund Research Inc.’s Macro Total Index, which tracks discretionary macro managers among others, climbed 0.2% in January, before clocking up a 2.8% gain in February.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Property and the pandemic: Behind South Africa’s bizarre 2020 housing bounce

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom’s De Ruyter on performance: ‘We are not where we want to be’

Ed Stoddard
8 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Absa withholds 2020 dividend due to sharp rise in credit impairments

Stephen Gunnion
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 40 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mr Price gets cooking as clothing retailer diversifies into kitchenware
Sasha Planting 8 hours ago
3 mins

"Drink moderately, for drunkeness neither keeps a secret nor observes a promise." ~ Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra

BUSINESS MAVERICK WEBINAR

E-commerce: Yoco and Parcelninja cash in during a Covid lockdown world

Ray Mahlaka 7 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Antenuptial agreement now available to women in customary marriages

Neesa Moodley
7 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
8 hours ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

The politics of price: When great businesses are bad investments

Natale Labia
7 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Fifteen years along the road to nowhere, and the worst is yet to come

Ismail Lagardien
7 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

What the news industry can learn from innovative Amazon

Styli Charalambous
7 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved