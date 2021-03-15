GROUNDUP

Kimberley residents livid with municipality’s handling of water crisis

By Masego Mafata 15 March 2021

Water levels at the Newton Reservoir in Kimberley are extremely low. (Photo: Masego Mafata)

The city has had rolling water cuts since December, where water is cut in the evening and restored in the mornings.

First published by GroundUp.

Residents in Kimberley say they have been experiencing an unreliable water supply from the Sol Plaatje Municipality since December 2020. Water is cut off in the evenings and restored in the mornings.

According to community activist and Kimberley resident, Tumelo Mosikare, the water supply was cut off for two weeks in February to repair a damaged pipe. When the water supply was restored, it was discoloured.

Chairperson of utilities at Sol Plaatje Municipality Councillor Themba Gomba said, “Our water had different colours at some point because there was more mud in the river due to the rain. Our plant [Riverton Purification Plant] could not cope. They had to backwash the water twice or thrice. The colour has improved and the levels have also improved.”

But Mosikare says the municipality is not being truthful. “It is not raining anymore and the water supply is still inconsistent,” he said.

“Vandalism and theft affect service delivery,” said Gomba. He said that to replace the vandalised and stolen equipment, water must be temporarily cut.

Gomba said the municipality was working to repair leaking pipes to ensure that the water crisis is addressed.

The municipality’s 2018/2019 annual report revealed that it received a qualified audit from the Auditor General, due to losses of more than half its usable water.

GroundUp visited Newton Reservoir, which provides water to most of the suburbs in Kimberley. Only two of the four reservoirs had water.

Shell Goliath, a community activist, said the community had come together to try and hold the municipality accountable. “We have a petition circulating, which was initially started because of the water crisis but now includes all service delivery issues,” she said.

She said one of the common issues was residents being charged higher water bills than usual, despite the water cuts they have been experiencing.

The municipality said theft also affected water supply and the delivery of other services. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Carl Niehaus tables radical economic transformation plan ahead of Ace Magashule’s campaign for ANC president

By Ferial Haffajee

GROUNDUP

Kimberley residents livid with municipality’s handling of water crisis

Masego Mafata
1 min ago
2 mins

ISS TODAY

Cops or robbers? Corruption and infighting weakening SAPS at highest levels

Johan Burger for ISS Today
2 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 13 mins ago

NEWSFLASH

Carl Niehaus back at Luthuli House after Ace Magashule neutralises suspension threat
Ferial Haffajee 2 hours ago
2 mins

"You gotta love livin’, kid. Because dyin’s a pain in the ass." ~ Roger Moore

CIVIL SOCIETY WATCH 15-21 MARCH

This week in civil society: the Human Rights of children – from a name to education

Christi Nortier 2 hours ago
3 mins

CRICKET

Proteas women seal extraordinary series victory against India

Yanga Sibembe
4 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK SPORT 168

Saru in race to close deal as billions flow into rugby in Europe

Craig Ray
4 hours ago
5 mins

JUDICIARY IN CRISIS

‘The Lord gave me the grounds for appeal’: Chief Justice Mogoeng rejects Judicial Conduct Committee finding

Des Erasmus
15 hours ago
10 mins

ANALYSIS

Spotted: Signs of things moving Ramaphosa’s way

Stephen Grootes
15 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved