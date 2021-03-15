Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was assassinated outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town. (Photo: Noor Slamdien)

Senior police officers say it is too early to make any assumptions — they will wait for ballistics testing to reveal whether the firearm was used in the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Ballistics testing will determine whether a firearm found in the gang-infested Elsies River was used in the assassination of the Anti-Gang Unit’s Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

The gun was confiscated on Friday, 12 March, after members of the Hawks and the Anti-Gang Unit swooped on the area. This was after information was received that a suspect, allegedly in possession of a firearm that could have been used in the murder of Kinnear on 18 September 2020, was hidden at a residence in Avonwood, Elsies River.

Initial reports on Sunday 14 March indicated that when members of the multidisciplinary team approached the premises, the suspect fled through a window and threw a firearm on the roof. He was arrested and the firearm confiscated.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed that known gang member Ashley Williams (39), aka “Nokkels”, appeared on Monday 15 March in the Goodwood Magistrates’ Court in connection with the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The case has been postponed to Monday 29 March and the accused remains in custody. The recovered firearm and ammunition has been sent for ballistic to ascertain crimes committed using it,” she said.

Senior police officers told Maverick Citizen it was too early to make any assumptions and they would wait for the ballistics testing to reveal whether the firearm was used in the assassination of Kinnear.

The firearm confiscation came days after the arrest of Petrus Hermanus Visser (30) in connection with a charge of intimidation. Visser, a security manager for alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack, is linked to a threatening phone call that Hawks Captain Edward du Plessis, an investigator in the Kinnear case, received on 19 January. The caller threatened Du Plessis and told him there was a R1-million “price” on his head.

On Monday, Kinnear’s widow, Nicolette, said: “It’s too early to raise any hopes at this stage. Yes, we want the suspect to be arrested and the gun found. I will wait patiently for the outcome of the ballistic test.

“The test might prove otherwise and bring closure to other families whose children have been killed with the firearm.”

The only accused before court in connection with Kinnear’s murder is former rugby player and debt collector Zane Kilian, who pinged Kinnear’s phone as well as the phones of the policeman’s colleagues and alleged underworld figures.

The gunmen who fired the fatal shot and the mysterious Mr X who the State contends asked Kilian to ping Kinnear’s phone are still at large.

Kilian is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of telecommunications. He will hear the outcome of his bail application on Thursday 18 March. MC/DM

