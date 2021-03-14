Newsdeck

UAE to Require Listed Firms to Have at Least One Woman on Board

By Bloomberg 14 March 2021
Caption
Andrew rides in a carriage with Emirati officials on their state visit to Windsor in 2013. The UAE’s foreign minister is seated opposite him. (Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) --The United Arab Emirates, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets, will require at least one female director on the boards of all listed companies, the National newspaper reported, citing the market regulator.

By Farah Elbahrawy
Mar 14, 2021, 7:27 PM – Updated on Mar 14, 2021, 7:27 PM
Word Count: 186
The requirement came into force after the Securities and Commodities Authority’s meeting on Sunday, according to the report.

“We previously used to accept explanations if there wasn’t compliance, but now we are moving to make female representation compulsory,” the regulator’s Chief Executive Officer Obaid Saif Al Zaabi was quoted as saying by the National. “So now there must be at least one female member on the board of any listed company.”

The move comes after the Gulf nation’s central bank signed a memorandum of understanding with Aurora50, a firm focused on gender-balanced boardrooms, to work toward raising the number of women on the boards of both public and private companies in the UAE.

Click here for link to The National story
Read more
Top Abu Dhabi Lender Names Al Rostamani as First Female CEO
Citigroup Names Antonios as First Female Head of MENA Business
BlackRock Hires Ex-Morgan Stanley Banker Nasrallah for Mideast

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DM168 Investigation

What The Fog? Gauteng govt blows R117m on unnecessary and potentially dangerous Covid-19 fumigation

By Mark Heywood and Ufrieda Ho

DM168 Days of Zondo

Brian Molefe’s tall tales of State Capture

Greg Nicolson
21 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

No Regrets

Zapiro
21 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

DM168 Politrix

Pietermaritzburg: The bad municipality malaise
Derek Alberts 21 hours ago
6 mins

The US constitution document is lowered into a bomb-proof bunker every night.

DM168 Reflection

Cele should be talking to his officers, not Zuma

Sibusiso Ngalwa 22 hours ago
3 mins

DM168 Feature

Covid-19 info brought to life in isiXhosa for Eastern Cape villages

Christi Nortier
21 hours ago
3 mins

SCORPIO

A further eight VBS Mutual Bank looting kingpins to stand trial

Pauli Van Wyk
12 MAR
8 mins

DM168 Citizen

It’s time to rethink conjugal visits for prisoners, says judge

Estelle Ellis
22 hours ago
4 mins

DM168 Royal Ruckus

Harry and Meghan’s love and hate affair with the Fourth Estate

Rebecca Davis
22 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved