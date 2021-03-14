By Farah Elbahrawy
Mar 14, 2021, 7:27 PM – Updated on Mar 14, 2021, 7:27 PM
Word Count: 186
The requirement came into force after the Securities and Commodities Authority’s meeting on Sunday, according to the report.
“We previously used to accept explanations if there wasn’t compliance, but now we are moving to make female representation compulsory,” the regulator’s Chief Executive Officer Obaid Saif Al Zaabi was quoted as saying by the National. “So now there must be at least one female member on the board of any listed company.”
The move comes after the Gulf nation’s central bank signed a memorandum of understanding with Aurora50, a firm focused on gender-balanced boardrooms, to work toward raising the number of women on the boards of both public and private companies in the UAE.
Click here for link to The National story
Read more
Top Abu Dhabi Lender Names Al Rostamani as First Female CEO
Citigroup Names Antonios as First Female Head of MENA Business
BlackRock Hires Ex-Morgan Stanley Banker Nasrallah for Mideast
The US constitution document is lowered into a bomb-proof bunker every night.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet