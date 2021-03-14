Newsdeck

U.S. administers 107.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

By Reuters 14 March 2021
March 14 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 107,060,274 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 135,847,835 doses as of Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

 

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 13, the agency had administered 105,703,501 doses of the vaccines and distributed 135,846,665 doses.

The agency said 69,784,210 people had received at least one dose, while 37,459,269 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 7,547,477 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

