Community healthcare worker Vuliswa Dyubhele uses a storyboard to explain the ins and outs of Covid-19 to Nopasile Malima at her home in Nqileni Village on 10 March 2021. The storyboards were created by Bulungula Incubator to provide the community of Xhora Mouth with reliable vaccine information in isiXhosa. Photo: Sigrid Kite

Seeing the storyboards in their mother tongue is drawing more readers.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A community-based organisation in one of the most rural parts of the Eastern Cape has launched its own isiXhosa vaccine literacy campaign by radio, WhatsApp and poster to include its community in the national conversation.

The four villages of Xhora Mouth in the Eastern Cape are physically isolated – and also excluded from the predominantly English official national Covid-19 conversation.

Community-based Bulungula Incubator uses radio, WhatsApp and community healthcare workers to answer their villages’ specific questions in isiXhosa, the predominant language in the area. The more they explain, the more follow-up questions they get.

The community has been hit hard by Covid-19, says Lynne Wilkinson, a public health specialist and acting director of the organisation. In January, they had a 38% positivity rate. Yet mortality has remained fairly low, perhaps because of the cardiac health of their elderly. “An 80-year-old lady is still walking down to the river every day and fetching wood in the forest,” she says.

Schooling has been severely disrupted. There is no electricity and cellphone reception is scarce, making online learning near impossible, explains Nosintu Gwebindlala, the deputy senior traditional leader of the Jalamba Traditional Council.

The closest hospitals are half a day’s travel away over bad roads, so community healthcare workers have been screening people during home visits and referring them for Covid-19 testing by the nurse at their village health point.

“In the new year, we’ve been very worried about our access to Covid-19 vaccines here in deep rural Eastern Cape,” says Wilkinson. Vaccines may be months away, but it’s an opportunity to prepare the community. Bulungula conducted workshops to find out what people were worried about and set about answering their questions. Reliable information in isiXhosa was not coming from the government, and social media spread misinformation, says Wilkinson, so they decided to write, translate, illustrate and distribute their own. They are publishing “storyboards” on vaccines in isiXhosa. Wilkinson writes the health information in English; it is then translated by local author and translator Hombakazi Mercy Nqandeka and illustrated by Sigrid Kite.

The boards are printed and laminated to be put up in spaza shops, taverns, schools and the Bulungula Incubator health point. Community healthcare workers use them as educational tools. They are sent to WhatsApp groups and adapted for community radio.

“People here aren’t particularly concerned with which vaccine it is, but much more about adult vaccination. People here haven’t been vaccinated as an adult. It’s an extremely foreign concept to go and get vaccinated as an adult. There’s that foundational step that we’ve missed. This is new to people. Vaccination is not new, but there’s a big leap from child immunisation to adult vaccination,” Wilkinson explains.

The fact that they are written in isiXhosa makes people more interested, says Nqandeka. “I’ve seen people who are not very literate take time and engage with it. I’ve seen them chuckle to see the boards and the isiXhosa words. I think it gets close to their hearts because it’s written in a language they can read and understand.” DM168

Visit bulungulaincubator.org to support Bulungula Incubator.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper which is available for free to Pick n Pay Smart Shoppers at these Pick n Pay stores.

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address Covid-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Christi Nortier Follow Save More