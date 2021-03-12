A Kenyan healthcare worker prepares to administer an Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine dose to her colleagues at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi in March 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Daniel Irungu)

South Africa’s controversial bid to sell the potentially lifesaving 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to the African Union is faltering as the 30 April expiry looms – with some top researchers suggesting an unprecedented approach.

Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand and lead researcher on the vaccine which was delivered on 1 February, is calling for the roll-out of the AstraZeneca consignment to offset the slow inflow of the currently used Johnson & Johnson shot.

He is backed by Professor Francois Venter, the deputy executive director of the Wits Reproductive Health Institute and an HIV/Aids research and treatment veteran, who asks: “Why are we sending away one million [AstraZeneca] vaccines, and on what basis?.

“The bottom line is, it has an expiry date, and we could have vaccinated one million vulnerable people. All the rest is just nonsense. There are enough vulnerable people to have rolled this out urgently.”

Ironically, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize based his decision to scrap the AstraZeneca roll-out (and the government’s subsequent attempt to offload it at a heavy discount to the African Union) on Madhi’s research into the efficacy of the vaccine against the local virus variant (501.V2). Based on a very small cohort of people with an average age of 30, and testing its efficacy only against mild to moderate disease, it was found to work in only 10% of people. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine reduces infection by up to 85%, more especially in moderate to severe disease and in a far wider age range. Both percentages are against the more infectious local variant.

WHO approves AstraZeneca jab

Mahdi’s contention is that with other, broader trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine elsewhere in the world showing vastly greater efficacy against moderate to severe disease (other variants) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) now rolling it out across Africa through the COVAX initiative, it’s time to depart from the local hard-and-fast, evidence-based approach. He says the vaccine is completely safe and can be topped up with a second, different vaccine without causing harm. The only existing data on healthcare worker infection and mortality from Covid-19 are from between March and November 2020 when a full 6.8% of all public healthcare workers were infected (35,145) and 340 died. These figures are probably almost double that now given the far higher prevalence of hospital admissions and death from the second variant-driven wave in late December.

Madhi emphasises that the fast-expiring two-shot AstraZeneca vaccine should initially only be targeted at frontline healthcare workers rendered vulnerable by comorbidities – in the absence of proven but insufficient Johnson & Johnson doses. He believes the probability of the AstraZeneca vaccine saving the lives of such healthcare workers would be very high given the WHO endorsing its use and neighbouring countries like Lesotho and Swaziland rolling it out.

He adds that the 501.V2 variant has spread wherever people travel in Africa. His team has begun urgent larger AstraZeneca vaccine trials in Botswana, with another about to begin in a second Southern African Development Community country, while awaiting an infection resurgence to enable patients in hospital to be enrolled. He said one small study in Zambia showed 90% of infections there were caused by the 501.V2 variant.

Professor Glenda Gray, CEO of the Medical Research Council and lead Johnson & Johnson vaccine researcher, whose research into the Johnson & Johnson alternative led to its belated roll-out, says she is merely implementing “Plan B” to the best of her ability.

Scientists disagree

In scientific circles, however, a strong debate around Madhi and Venter’s urgent plea has sprung up, with strong views about the global scientific data, the local variant and healthcare ethics.

‘Use it or lose it’

The abandonment and attempted sale of the R75-million AstraZeneca consignment in the face of what several see as a slow government vaccine-procurement response, elicited comments including “failing to give vulnerable healthcare workers a fighting chance”, “premature sell-off” and “scientifically incomprehensible”.

Gray told Daily Maverick that, so far, 20% of South Africa’s healthcare workers have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab (118,247 of a Stats SA-estimated 603,958 workers in both sectors), in an occupational risk-prioritised roll-out. Gray revealed an increased tempo to 10,192 inoculated nationally on Tuesday alone.

Madhi stressed: “The WHO recommends that the AstraZeneca vax be used in countries where the ‘SA’ variant circulates, because of the likelihood of it being able to protect against severe disease. That’s based on the body’s natural killer cells being largely spared in terms of the response, even with the mutation [variant]. This is what will probably protect you against severe disease.”

He describes the South African government as “somewhat naïve” to believe the African Union will purchase 90% of the AstraZeneca consignment at anywhere near the four-times higher price it paid – compared with what COVAX is offering them.

“The bottom line is that it’s a toss-up between leaving high-risk groups unvaccinated and some of the population benefiting from a vaccine that even the WHO believes is protective. I have no idea what goes into the thinking in keeping so many people unvaccinated and unprotected as against taking a chance with AstraZeneca, which is perfectly safe and can be topped up with another vaccine later to get greater efficacy.”

He stressed: “If you can get the Johnson & Johnson dose, I’d certainly take it – it’s a no-brainer. My point is that we can’t test another million doses of Johnson & Johnson – we don’t have them – but we do have the AstraZeneca doses.”

AstraZeneca best for ailing healthcare workers

Madhi also emphasised that he was not proposing the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in healthy healthcare workers since it would probably offer little protection. The AstraZeneca vaccine is also likely to protect older people, according to research on other variants in the UK, he said.

Professor Helen Rees, CEO of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), a medical researcher and the founder and executive director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, said the issue was not about safety but whether the AstraZeneca vaccine worked.

“The question is, can we generate better data [on the AstraZeneca vaccine], or will the public not feel confident in any sort of study where we generate this going forward?”

She confirmed that there was UK evidence of the AstraZeneca shot being highly effective against a different variant there, “but we don’t have data here [on the local variant]”.

Government ‘tardy’ in vax procurement

Venter said the government’s initial “stubborn” insistence on procuring vaccines only through the COVAX initiative and sudden change to AstraZeneca procurement from India’s Serum Institute, meant South Africa was now “way behind the curve”.

He cited Rwanda, where 70,000 people were recently vaccinated in one day, and accused Ministerial Advisory Committee chief, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, and Professor Barry Schoub, who chairs the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines, of promoting a “fatuous” narrative on vaccine nationalism while initially talking about only securing vaccine supplies via COVAX.

“The government has been asleep at the wheel in securing other vaccine supplies and now we have this incoherent scientific argument about shelving and selling off the AstraZeneca consignment,” he railed.

Clock ticking on AstraZeneca use or sell-off.

A Treasury source said that the proposed discount sale of the AstraZeneca consignment had stalled on price negotiations, with another scientist source saying transport was an (unspecified) “problem”. The Treasury source added that the government had signed for 11 million Johnson & Johnson doses with an option for another 20 million by the end of March.

“I think people are worried about securing enough doses for April, May and June before winter and a potential third surge – I know the private sector would love more flow earlier on,” he observed.

Gray said the probe into initial abuse of the electronic vaccine data system by private healthcare professionals and members of the public was ongoing. She said the system had been substantially improved, making fraudulent procurement of healthcare worker vaccination vouchers harder. She appealed to anyone with information to come forward so offenders can be prosecuted.

Health Department spokesperson Popo Maja did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. DM/MC

Chris Bateman is a freelance journalist.

