Newsdeck

Epstein’s NYC Mansion Is Sold for $51 Million for Victims Fund

By Bloomberg 12 March 2021
Caption
A residence belonging to Jeffrey Epstein at East 71st St. in Manhattan on July 8, 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion was sold for about $51 million to an undisclosed buyer, with the proceeds going to a compensation fund for women who accused the late financier of sexual abuse.

By Peter Jeffrey and Patricia Hurtado

Word Count: 295
(Bloomberg) — 

The East 71st Street home, where U.S. prosecutors say “hundreds if not thousands” of photos of nude and partly clothed girls were found, was sold this week, Daniel Weiner, a lawyer for the executors of Epstein’s estate, said in an email. The sale was reported earlier by the Miami Herald.

Denise George, the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands, last month asked a probate judge there for an emergency freeze on the estate’s assets to make sure there’s enough for the victim payouts. The court denied the request, finding that the territory didn’t have standing in the matter. The estate completed the sale of the townhouse, at 9 East 71st Street, on March 9, Weiner said. Epstein was a longtime resident of the islands.

The value of the estate, reckoned at more than $600 million last year, has plummeted to less than $200 million, according to a lawyer for a group of women who say Epstein assaulted them. They sought to join the Virgin Islands’ effort to freeze the estate’s assets. The compensation fund has paid out more than $55 million to at least 150 eligible recipients, most of whom were assaulted as girls.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking of minors and then found dead in his jail cell in Manhattan in August 2019 in what authorities ruled a suicide. Ghislaine Maxwell, long a close associate of Epstein, was arrested in July and is accused of luring his victims and participating in their abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

OUR BURNING PLANET

Dead Matter (Part Two): The lion, the conservationist and South Africa’s future deputy president

By Kevin Bloom

AMABHUNGANE

Development finance: Funder vs funder in R500m pot factory fiasco

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
5 hours ago
16 mins

OPINIONISTA

Our Constitution and democracy are in grave danger from Zuma and his efforts to scuttle the Zondo Commission

Omry Makgoale
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

DAYS OF ZONDO

Siyabonga Gama chalks up his astounding reinstatement at Transnet to his negotiating skills
Steve Kretzmann 5 hours ago
6 mins

There is a mountain in New Zealand called "Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateapokaiwhenuakitanatahu".

OP-ED

Zuma uses ‘fake law’ and populist distraction to obscure the rule of law and escape justice

Pierre De Vos 7 hours ago
8 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Cellphone pinging service was used in a gang war, ex-policeman tells court during Zane Kilian bail hearing

Vincent Cruywagen
5 hours ago
5 mins

MADAM & EVE

Pick Your Phobia

Stephen Francis & Rico
5 hours ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

Parliamentary vote on Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a litmus test for the ANC’s commitment to the Constitution

Paul Hoffman
7 hours ago
8 mins

Daily Maverick 168

The Namibians for whom Czechoslovakia is forever home

Rebecca Davis
17 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved