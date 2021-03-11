Business Maverick

Verizon to Tap Debt Market to Pay $36 Billion Tab on 5G Airwaves

By Bloomberg 11 March 2021
Caption
Signage for a Verizon store in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Verizon Communications Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on January 26. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Verizon Communications Inc. made an $8.2 billion payment to the U.S. Treasury Wednesday and expects to go to the debt market to help finance the remaining $36 billion due this month for airwaves that the phone giant needs to accelerate growth.

“We expect to access the public debt market as soon as possible, assuming favorable conditions,” Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis said on an webcast Wednesday with investors. Verizon raised $12 billion in a bond sale in November and has set up a $25 billion bank facility to help cover the largest splurge of airwaves ever.

The largest U.S. wireless carrier, Verizon is chasing rival T-Mobile US Inc., which holds as much as a year lead in the some of the key midband frequencies crucial to the new 5G wireless services that all of the carriers are developing. Verizon committed $45 billion last month in the record federal airwaves auction.

The carrier expects to its revenue growth to double to 4% by 2024, riding on a wave of new 5G services. But that will come with higher costs. Verizon plans an additional $10 billion in capital expenditures over three years as it expands its 5G network. The costs are expected to reduce profit by 10 cents a share next year and 20 cents a share in 2023.

The airwaves are prized for their ability to travel far and carry lots of data. They are expected to drive years of new revenue growth when deployed for next-generation mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, health-care equipment and manufacturing facilities.

The company said Wednesday it will cover 100 million people with its new 5G C-band and millimeter-wave networks by year-end and reach coast-to-coast coverage by 2024.

After years of passing up large M&A deals like those engineered by AT&T Inc., Verizon has made a huge bet on its network under the assumption that consumers and businesses will adopt 5G services.

“We are in a scaling mode right now,” Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg when he concluded the investor presentation.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Business Maverick

Mixed South African economic signals as business confidence falters 

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Annual results: MTN ditches dividend in favour of debt reduction

Stephen Gunnion
8 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

South Africa falls on the wrong side of growth forecasts by the OECD

Sharon Wood
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 55 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Rico 8 hours ago
< 1 min

"There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." ~ Lenin

OPINIONISTA

Economic turnaround in sight: Key growth driver lurking in South Africa’s 2020 GDP figures

Roelof Botha 8 hours ago
3 mins

MOTORING

Rough and tough: A Ford Ranger offensive

Melinda Ferguson
8 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA GDP contracts 7% in 2020, a once-in-a-century event

Ed Stoddard
09 MAR
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Tax evasion remains a global problem and South African multinationals are no saints, claims new report

Sasha Planting
09 MAR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Land Bank’s maladministration is crippling agriculture as farmers buckle under the stress of Covid-19

Noko Masipa
8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Doing good is good business: Reflections on my 90th birthday

Raymond Ackerman
09 MAR
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved