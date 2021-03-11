Newsdeck

Uber, Lyft agree to share info on banned drivers in safety push

By Reuters 11 March 2021

March 11 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Thursday said they would share with each other information on drivers and delivery workers they had banned from their platforms for the most serious incidents in an effort to boost safety.

By Tina Bellon

The companies said such incidents would be physical assault resulting in a fatality and the most serious forms of sexual assault, adding they hoped to eventually share such data across the wider transportation and delivery industry.

The move comes more than a year after Uber released its first safety report, detailing about 6,000 reports of sexual assault related to 2.3 billion trips in the United States in 2017 and 2018. https://bit.ly/3rFG0En

Lyft has vowed to produce a similar report, the publication of which has been delayed several times. Jennifer Brandenburger, Lyft’s head of policy development, said the company was awaiting the resolution of a dispute with a California regulator that has demanded detailed information on sexual assault and harassment claims.

Uber and Lyft oppose the disclosures, arguing they would violate victims’ rights to privacy.

While both companies conduct background checks through a third party before allowing drivers to work on their platforms, company executives said that the extreme underreporting of sexual assault means those issues frequently do not get detected.

“The reality is, as our safety report showed, these types of serious safety incidents are extremely rare, less than one tenth of 1% … so we’re talking about a very small number of drivers who will be affected by this” said Uber’s Chief Legal Officer Tony West.

Brandenburger said the sharing program was designed to balance safety on the platforms with customer privacy and fairness. The companies will decide in the future whether to broaden the types of safety incidents they share data on, the executives said. (Reporting by Tina Bellon Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

CAMPUS STRIFE

Blade Nzimande updates funding plans after Mthokozisi Ntumba’s death and as student anger snowballs

By Sune Payne, Victoria O'Regan and Patrick Egwu

ANCIENT JOURNEYS

Across the Sahara to Mali: Ibn Battuta’s never-ending trip

Don Pinnock
8 mins ago
4 mins

ROYALS IN AMERICA

The US is a natural home for the soap opera lives of Harry Windsor and Meghan Markle

J Brooks Spector
3 mins ago
9 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Potable water reuse: City of Cape Town must take a precautionary approach with necessary authorisations, monitoring and controls
Leslie Petrik, Jo Barnes, Kassim Badmus and Lesley Green 6 mins ago
13 mins

The fur of a Chinchilla is so thick it will suffocate fleas.

BOOK REVIEW

The things we do for love: Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘Klara and the Sun’

Keith Bain 7 mins ago
6 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

If business leaders want to be part of the future, they need to stop investing in the past

Dhesigen Naidoo
12 mins ago
6 mins

KwaZulu-Natal

Durban Xenophobia: Foreign traders tormented by violence, vandals and fear

Desiree Erasmus
22 hours ago
9 mins

Maverick Citizen

History’s hangover: Apartheid opened markets for drug lords who were allowed to flourish in exchange for intel

Vincent Cruywagen
8 hours ago
5 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS

The fight for control of Crime Intelligence: Jacobs and Sitole in labour court showdown

Shaun Smillie
21 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved