STREET TALK

Power, money and corruption (Video)

By Street Talk 11 March 2021

Participants Nonkululeko Mthunzi, Bathini Dambuza, and Shadi Katane.

Here, a panel of young South Africans share their perceptions and views about corruption, and how deep it runs in South Africa. They ask why powerful, implicated people are not yet behind bars. It all comes down to people, power, and money, and how closely they all intertwine together. If only we could all have a ‘get out of jail free’ card.

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From

grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. 

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

KwaZulu-Natal

Durban Xenophobia: Foreign traders tormented by violence, vandals and fear

By Desiree Erasmus

Maverick Citizen

History’s hangover: Apartheid opened markets for drug lords who were allowed to flourish in exchange for intel

Vincent Cruywagen
19 mins ago
5 mins

SAPS IN CRISIS

The fight for control of Crime Intelligence: Jacobs and Sitole in labour court showdown

Shaun Smillie
14 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

Daily Maverick 168

The Namibians for whom Czechoslovakia is forever home
Rebecca Davis 2 hours ago
7 mins

More people suffer from obesity than hunger.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Thursday with Rico

Rico 17 hours ago
< 1 min

DECLASSIFIED UK

Britain backs most of the world’s repressive regimes, new analysis shows

Phil Miller
5 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

A dismissive Brian Molefe maintains innocence despite allegations of a litany of failures

Greg Nicolson
14 hours ago
7 mins

GROUNDUP

Mpumalanga government paves way for mining in protected grasslands

Masego Mafata
16 hours ago
3 mins

STREET TALK

Power, money and corruption (Video)

Street Talk
1 hour ago
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved