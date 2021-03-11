Participants Nonkululeko Mthunzi, Bathini Dambuza, and Shadi Katane.

Here, a panel of young South Africans share their perceptions and views about corruption, and how deep it runs in South Africa. They ask why powerful, implicated people are not yet behind bars. It all comes down to people, power, and money, and how closely they all intertwine together. If only we could all have a ‘get out of jail free’ card.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From

grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com.

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

Street Talk Follow Save More