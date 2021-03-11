Newsdeck

Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Bill, Unleashing Checks, State Aid

By Bloomberg 11 March 2021
Caption
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Biden will double the U.S. order of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine, seeking another 100 million doses, bringing the country's total vaccine supply to enough for 500 million people.

(Bloomberg) --President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law, capping his first major legislative achievement and allowing aid to flow to tens of millions of individuals, businesses and state and local governments.

By Jordan Fabian and Jenny Leonard
Mar 11, 2021, 7:27 PM – Updated on Mar 11, 2021, 9:39 PM
Word Count: 711
Biden signed the bill in an Oval Office ceremony alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, one day sooner than expected. Congress sent the measure to Biden’s desk on Wednesday after the House passed it on a 220-to-211 vote along party lines. No Republicans supported the bill in the Senate, either.

Biden said that large majorities of Americans “strongly support” the bill. “This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” he said.

Biden will hold a separate signing ceremony with congressional leaders Friday, Chief of Staff Ron Klain, said. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the event “will not be bipartisan.”

The enrolled bill arrived last night — so @POTUS is signing it today — we want to move as fast as possible. We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with Congressional leaders! https://t.co/4Z1N9WQroN

— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) March 11, 2021
By advancing the signing, Biden can promote the benefits of the new law during his prime-time address to the nation later Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the day the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, and Covid-19 restrictions began to send the U.S. into an economy-crushing lockdown.

Psaki said that Americans will begin to see direct payments from the legislation “as early as this weekend.”

Next Package
The relief bill’s passage marked a significant political victory for the new president, who showed his command over a Democratic Party that controls Congress by razor-thin margins. Biden engaged in tough negotiations in the Senate, where he served for close to four decades, to win approval for the measure during a two-month long push to pass it into law.

His administration will spend the next week promoting the legislation, with trips by the president, vice president and their spouses across the country to highlight its impact. Biden will travel to Georgia on Friday, where two Democrats were elected to the Senate in January in part on promises that Americans would receive $2,000 in direct relief payments.

The new bill provides $1,400 to low- and middle-income families, adding to $600 included in stimulus legislation Congress passed in December.

“It’s a place, also, close to his heart,” Psaki said, but emphasized that Georgia will only be the beginning of Biden’s travel to laud the legislation.

Biden’s attention will now turn to a longer-term recovery package featuring infrastructure and climate measures that could cost trillions of dollars more — a program he touted during his 2020 campaign as crucial to pull the U.S. out of its pandemic-triggered recession. But the partisan divisions over the relief bill show the difficult road he faces in passing the next measure into law.

Read more: Biden to Map Path From ‘Dark Tunnel’ as Shots, Economy Speed Up

Under the just-passed law, most Americans will begin receiving $1,400 direct payments, with disbursal starting within days. The measure provides additional child-tax credits and new health-insurance subsidies while extending a $300 per week supplemental unemployment benefit into September. State and local governments will get more than $360 billion, cash-strapped union pension funds get a rescue, schools are set to receive money to speed re-opening and funds will go to ramp up vaccinations.

Democrats said the plan provides crucial relief, while Republicans blasted it for what they said was its excessive cost and focus on liberal priorities rather than direct pandemic assistance.

The Biden administration and Democrats are launching a campaign to tout the bill, including events headlined by the president, vice president and cabinet secretaries, White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a Wednesday memo.

Biden will visit the Philadelphia suburbs next Tuesday, while Harris plans to travel to Las Vegas and Denver on Monday and Tuesday, according to the White House. Harris plan to join Biden on his trip to Georgia next Friday.

(Updates with Psaki remarks beginning in fourth paragraph)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

CAMPUS STRIFE

Blade Nzimande updates funding plans after Mthokozisi Ntumba’s death and as student anger snowballs

By Sune Payne, Victoria O'Regan and Patrick Egwu

CORONAVIRUS WEEKLY DIGEST #23

Civil society calls for Budget to be rejected, ivermectin fares poorly against Covid-19 and nurse shares what it’s like to vaccinate the president

Christi Nortier
3 mins ago
2 mins

ROYALS IN AMERICA

The US is a natural home for the soap opera lives of Harry Windsor and Meghan Markle

J Brooks Spector
10 mins ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

AFRICA

America slaps sanctions on jihadist insurgencies in Mozambique and Democratic Republic of Congo
Peter Fabricius 4 mins ago
5 mins

The Bluetooth symbol is actually an old Viking-era bind-rune. It represented the initials of a Viking King.

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Potable water reuse: City of Cape Town must take a precautionary approach with necessary authorisations, monitoring and controls

Leslie Petrik, Jo Barnes, Kassim Badmus and Lesley Green 12 mins ago
13 mins

BOOK REVIEW

The things we do for love: Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘Klara and the Sun’

Keith Bain
14 mins ago
6 mins

ANCIENT JOURNEYS

Across the Sahara to Mali: Ibn Battuta’s never-ending trip

Don Pinnock
15 mins ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

If business leaders want to be part of the future, they need to stop investing in the past

Dhesigen Naidoo
19 mins ago
6 mins

KwaZulu-Natal

Durban Xenophobia: Foreign traders tormented by violence, vandals and fear

Desiree Erasmus
22 hours ago
9 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved