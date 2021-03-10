McIlroy made the comments during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.
“I’ve spoken to him a little bit,” McIlroy told Fallon. “He’s doing better. … Hopefully if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him. See his kids, see his family.
“But yeah, he’s doing better. And I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.”
Woods is currently recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after the Feb. 23 single-car crash that required multiple surgeries on the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula bones. Woods also suffered injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle, requiring them to be stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.
Woods and McIllroy both live in Jupiter, Fla.
McIlroy also said he heard from Woods ahead of the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational this past Sunday at Bay Hill in Orlando.
“He texted me some words of encouragement before the final round of Bay Hill on Sunday. And things didn’t quite go to plan, and he was the first one to text me and be like, ‘What’s going on here?’ So even from the hospital bed, he’s still giving me some heat,” McIlroy said.
