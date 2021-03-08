Newsdeck

Turkey logs over 13,000 coronavirus cases, highest since Jan. 6

By Reuters 8 March 2021
The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. (Photo: Chris McGrath / Getty Images)

ISTANBUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Turkey recorded 13,215 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, Health Ministry data showed, the highest level since Jan. 6, bringing the total number of cases to 2,793,632.

 

Data also showed 64 people died due to COVID-19 in the same period, raising the toll to 29,094.

Last week, President Tayyip Erdogan lifted weekend lockdowns in low- and medium-risk cities and limited lockdowns to Sundays in those deemed higher risk under what he called a “controlled normalisation”. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

