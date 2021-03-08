Newsdeck

S.Africa in African Union talks on COVID-19 shots for 10 million people

By Reuters 8 March 2021
Caption
Health workers receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg on Wednesday 17 February 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - South Africa is negotiating with an African Union (AU) platform to buy COVID-19 vaccines for at least 10 million of its people, a senior health official said on Friday.

* S.Africa lags wealthier nations in vaccinations

* Seeks large volume of doses via continental platform

* Trying to sell AstraZeneca stock at same time

* Prefers Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson shots for now (Adds Nicolaou comments, context)

By Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf

The country was provisionally allocated 12 million doses developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in an AU vaccine plan, but it was unclear how many vaccines it would seek to buy after it halted plans to use the AstraZeneca shot.

Sandile Buthelezi, Department of Health director-general, did not say which vaccines the country would order via the AU in comments to parliament.

South Africa has reported the most infections and deaths on the African continent, and suffered a severe second wave of cases driven by a more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

Like other African countries, it has lagged wealthier parts of the world in immunisations. So far, it has administered some 90,000 doses of J&J’s shot in a research study targeting up to 500,000 healthcare workers.

The government put AstraZeneca vaccinations on hold last month because a small local trial showed the drugmaker’s vaccine offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness caused by the 501Y.V2 variant.

Buthelezi said on Friday that South Africa was trying to reach an agreement with the AU, Afreximbank and the Serum Institute of India to sell AstraZeneca doses it had ordered from Serum to about 18 other African countries.

Explaining why it had not yet received doses from the COVAX vaccine scheme co-led by the World Health Organization, Buthelezi said: “Their allocation was heavily biased towards AstraZeneca … Then we told them ‘hold on guys, we can’t take the AstraZeneca as is, for now let’s consider other vaccines, either the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson,’ hence the delay.”

South Africa is expecting to receive 117,000 Pfizer doses this month via COVAX.

Stavros Nicolaou, an executive at local pharmaceutical company Aspen which will be making J&J doses, said the country faced big challenges in its vaccination campaign.

South Africa is only due to receive vaccines for around 6 million people by the end of the second quarter, he said, as it heads into winter and a third wave of infections is expected.

It will also have to scale up daily vaccinations from around 5,000 in the J&J study to around 250,000 to hit its target of immunising 40 million people, or two-thirds of the population, over the next year, Nicolaou added. (Reporting by Alexander Winning in Johannesburg and Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; Editing by Promit Mukherjee, Barbara Lewis and Gareth Jones)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

ANALYSIS

Coming soon: ANC vs ANC, the Busisiwe Mkhwebane edition

By Stephen Grootes

PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON POLICE

Auditor-General finds SAPS ‘misstated’ R2.2bn in IT assets

Marianne Thamm
11 hours ago
4 mins

MATTERS OF OBSESSION

Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’: Those were the days my friends, of miracle and wonder

Yunus Momoniat
31 mins ago
12 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

Women’s Day 2021

Towards feminist solidarity against corporate profit from apartheid vaccines
Pregs Govender 1 hour ago
6 mins

Portobello, cremini and button mushrooms are all the same kind of mushroom.

ZAPIRO

Sorted

Zapiro 2 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET 168

‘Show us the money from our Mountain, SANParks’

Tiara Walters
12 hours ago
11 mins

DM168 Analysis

From Ace to Zuma, March is a crunch month for Ramaphosa

Ferial Haffajee
07 MAR
4 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Revealed: The UK supported the coup in Bolivia to gain access to its ‘white gold’

Matt Kennard
1 hour ago
13 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN 168 OP-ED

What South Africa must do to prepare for the third wave double whammy of Covid-19 and flu this winter

Marc Mendelson
12 hours ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved