Ardern was asked by a reporter if the interview, and the picture painted of the royal family, had given her pause around New Zealand’s constitutional ties with the royals.
“I’ve said before that, you know, I’ve not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don’t expect that that’s likely to change quickly from New Zealanders,” Ardern said.
A former British colony, New Zealand retains Queen Elizabeth as its constitutional monarch and head of state.
In a tell-all television interview, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan accused the royal family of racism and of failing to protect them from negative media coverage, sending shockwaves through the monarchy.
Asked whether Harry and Meghan had ever inquired about living in New Zealand, Ardern said they had not done so officially.
Ardern is said to have developed a personal friendship with Meghan when the couple toured New Zealand in 2018, and Meghan has described the prime minister as an inspiration.
But Ardern said they have only been in touch occasionally in the past.
“Ultimately, the matters that have been canvassed here I see as for Meghan and Harry to respond to directly. These are matters about their personal lives and their personal decisions, and I don’t think it deserves a commentary from anyone else, particularly,” she added. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Toby Chopra)
The US government requires all homoeopathy "treatments" to specifically state that they do not work.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet