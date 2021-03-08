Newsdeck

No appetite in New Zealand to review constitutional link to royal family, PM Ardern says

By Reuters 8 March 2021
Caption
epa07088251 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) leave after the royal wedding ceremony of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 12 October 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

WELLINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand is unlikely to stop having Queen Elizabeth as its head of state anytime soon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, in comments following Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan.

Ardern was asked by a reporter if the interview, and the picture painted of the royal family, had given her pause around New Zealand’s constitutional ties with the royals.

“I’ve said before that, you know, I’ve not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don’t expect that that’s likely to change quickly from New Zealanders,” Ardern said.

A former British colony, New Zealand retains Queen Elizabeth as its constitutional monarch and head of state.

In a tell-all television interview, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan accused the royal family of racism and of failing to protect them from negative media coverage, sending shockwaves through the monarchy.

Asked whether Harry and Meghan had ever inquired about living in New Zealand, Ardern said they had not done so officially.

Ardern is said to have developed a personal friendship with Meghan when the couple toured New Zealand in 2018, and Meghan has described the prime minister as an inspiration.

But Ardern said they have only been in touch occasionally in the past.

“Ultimately, the matters that have been canvassed here I see as for Meghan and Harry to respond to directly. These are matters about their personal lives and their personal decisions, and I don’t think it deserves a commentary from anyone else, particularly,” she added. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Beam me up: What Zuma told the ANC top six in virtual meeting

By Ferial Haffajee

ANALYSIS

Coming soon: ANC vs ANC, the Busisiwe Mkhwebane edition

Stephen Grootes
22 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

Ivermectin study results boost regulator’s court defence

Elsabé Brits
8 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON POLICE

Auditor-General finds SAPS ‘misstated’ R2.2bn in IT assets
Marianne Thamm 22 hours ago
4 mins

The US government requires all homoeopathy "treatments" to specifically state that they do not work.

CIVIL SOCIETY WATCH 8-14 MARCH

The week in civil society: Dissecting election dynamics and acknowledging women’s Covid burden

Christi Nortier 10 hours ago
2 mins

Women’s Day 2021

Towards feminist solidarity against corporate profit from apartheid vaccines

Pregs Govender
12 hours ago
6 mins

MATTERS OF OBSESSION

Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’: Those were the days my friends, of miracle and wonder

Yunus Momoniat
12 hours ago
12 mins

Sponsored Content

So, banking was changing … and then

Standard Bank
9 hours ago
3 mins

ISS TODAY

SA digital forensics, open-source intelligence skills lacking in fight against corruption

Miché Roberts
7 hours ago
4 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved