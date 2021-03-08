By Bloomberg News
Mar 8, 2021, 9:01 AM
Word Count: 299
Thousands of demonstrators hit the streets in Yangon and Mandalay, Myanmar’s biggest cities, as well as other cities to keep up momentum for the pro-democracy movement. In the southeastern city of Dawei, the Karen National Union — Myanmar’s longest standing ethnic armed group — stood guard protecting protesters.
Eighteen labor organizations working in Myanmar jointly called for a nationwide work stoppage Monday in a bid to restore democracy after the military failed to recognize the November election win by detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party. They called for all citizens to join the civil disobedience movement.
“We are not content simply to create martyrs in the struggle for Myanmar democracy,” they said in a joint statement. “We must win this struggle, and the extended nationwide work stoppage is the path to the people’s victory.”
Myanmar’s generals have come under more international pressure, with the United Nations envoy urging more action to halt violence that has killed 61 protesters since the coup. While the U.S. and U.K. have put sanctions on the generals, most other countries have resisted taking concrete measures even as they’ve pushed for a peaceful solution.
The Myanmar Police Force released a statement late Sunday saying those who have instigated anti-state activities will be prosecuted in accordance with the law. Security forces will search and detain protesters for national security reasons, the statement said.
The junta also warned on state-broadcaster MRTV that those who cause physical harm to security forces and persuade people to join the civil disobedience movement could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison in accordance with the existing laws.
"I've never fooled anyone. I've let people fool themselves. They didn't bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn't argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn't." ~ Marilyn Monroe
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet