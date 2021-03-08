Newsdeck

Myanmar Protesters Begin Nationwide Strike, Vow to Defeat Army

By Bloomberg 8 March 2021
Caption
A demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on March 8, 2021. Photographer: STR/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) --Myanmar protesters marched Monday in some of the country’s biggest cities, part of another nationwide strike to pressure the military to relinquish power after a Feb. 1 coup.

By Bloomberg News
Mar 8, 2021, 9:01 AM
Word Count: 299

Thousands of demonstrators hit the streets in Yangon and Mandalay, Myanmar’s biggest cities, as well as other cities to keep up momentum for the pro-democracy movement. In the southeastern city of Dawei, the Karen National Union — Myanmar’s longest standing ethnic armed group — stood guard protecting protesters.

Eighteen labor organizations working in Myanmar jointly called for a nationwide work stoppage Monday in a bid to restore democracy after the military failed to recognize the November election win by detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party. They called for all citizens to join the civil disobedience movement.

“We are not content simply to create martyrs in the struggle for Myanmar democracy,” they said in a joint statement. “We must win this struggle, and the extended nationwide work stoppage is the path to the people’s victory.”

Myanmar’s generals have come under more international pressure, with the United Nations envoy urging more action to halt violence that has killed 61 protesters since the coup. While the U.S. and U.K. have put sanctions on the generals, most other countries have resisted taking concrete measures even as they’ve pushed for a peaceful solution.

The Myanmar Police Force released a statement late Sunday saying those who have instigated anti-state activities will be prosecuted in accordance with the law. Security forces will search and detain protesters for national security reasons, the statement said.

The junta also warned on state-broadcaster MRTV that those who cause physical harm to security forces and persuade people to join the civil disobedience movement could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison in accordance with the existing laws.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Coming soon: ANC vs ANC, the Busisiwe Mkhwebane edition

By Stephen Grootes

CIVIL SOCIETY WATCH 8-14 MARCH

The week in civil society: Dissecting election dynamics and acknowledging women’s Covid burden

Christi Nortier
2 hours ago
2 mins

PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON POLICE

Auditor-General finds SAPS ‘misstated’ R2.2bn in IT assets

Marianne Thamm
14 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

MATTERS OF OBSESSION

Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’: Those were the days my friends, of miracle and wonder
Yunus Momoniat 4 hours ago
12 mins

"I've never fooled anyone. I've let people fool themselves. They didn't bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn't argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn't." ~ Marilyn Monroe

Sponsored Content

So, banking was changing … and then

Standard Bank 1 hour ago
3 mins

Women’s Day 2021

Towards feminist solidarity against corporate profit from apartheid vaccines

Pregs Govender
4 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Sorted

Zapiro
5 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET 168

‘Show us the money from our Mountain, SANParks’

Tiara Walters
16 hours ago
11 mins

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Spicy chickpea breakfast bake

Tony Jackman
1 hour ago
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved