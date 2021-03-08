ANALYSIS

Beam me up: What Zuma told the ANC top six in virtual meeting

By Ferial Haffajee 8 March 2021

Deputy President David Mabuza. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo) | ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe. (Photo: Gallo Images / Business Day / Freddy Mavunda) | Former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo: Getty Images / Bloomberg / Waldo Swiegers) | ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg / Getty Images) | Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi) | ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule. (Photo: Gallo Images / Alon Skuy) | ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile)

The ANC says the meeting went well, but all indications are that the former leader will continue to cold-shoulder the Zondo Commission.

The mountain did not come to Mohammed – and Mohammed did not go to the mountain. Instead, they met virtually. For former president Jacob Zuma, to have the governing ANC’s top six officials traipse to his home at Nkandla would have been the cherry on top of a range of visits in the past month.  

But the officials did not do so, and Zuma decided to Zoom them instead, meeting virtually in a meeting that ended on a cryptic note on Monday.

“The National Officials had very positive and constructive discussions with former President Jacob Zuma,” said possibly the shortest ANC statement in recent history. The meeting was called to twist Zuma’s arm into cooperating with the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 

Spokesperson Pule Mabe would not be drawn on the meeting’s content, but News24 reported that Zuma missed a court deadline to file a responding affidavit to the contempt of court application brought by the commission. The former head of state had until Monday to file an affidavit setting out his case before the Constitutional Court hearing on March 25.

This indicates that he will not defend himself at court, in which case the commission’s secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, has recommended a two-year jail term for civil contempt of court. A jail sentence will play right into Zuma’s hands as the former president is best placed in a victim position. It will also allow him to continue to position the commission as being in a witch-hunt against him rather than have the spotlight fall on his recalcitrant stance. Zuma failed to appear before the commission on four occasions this year, while he left without permission in November 2020 when he last appeared.  

Zuma is understood to have spoken for two hours. In a soliloquy of unhappiness, he told the ANC Top six that he was being set up by a biased judge (Zondo) and that he had been treated unfairly by Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

Madonsela’s report into State Capture is the basis of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. Zuma told the ANC leadership had usurped his power by finding that he could not appoint the judge to chair the commission.

He said the ANC was not standing by him and that the judiciary was biased against him.

Zuma had hoped that the top six officials, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, would make the pilgrimage to Nkandla. His plan now is to establish himself as an important elder political figure holding court at his estate, funded by the taxpayer to the tune of R246-million.

For all of 2021, there has been a steady stream of visitors to Zuma’s home, from EFF leader Julius Malema, who arrived by helicopter, to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who arrived in a police cavalcade in February.  

Cele has refused to say what was on the agenda, but both he and ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte were probably dispatched by Ramaphosa to persuade Zuma to avoid a rule-of-law crisis and get himself to the Zondo Commission’s hot seat before it prorogues at the end of March. Even megarapper Cassper Nyovest visited Nkandla’s Jay-Zee.  

There has been a steady stream of visitors to Jacob Zuma’s home, including Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Photo: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla / Twitter)
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng visits former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead. (Photo: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla / Twitter)
Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama with former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla residence in KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla / Twitter)
Leaders of the Congress of South African Students visit Jacob Zuma. (Photo: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla / Twitter)

The meeting with the officials was supposed to be a show of unity and respect for the commission and the rule of law, but the strategy has now gone pear-shaped despite the ANC’s gloss after the Zoom meeting with Zuma. There was never confirmation it was going to be in-person. 

Zuma has built a significant social media political personality with the assistance of his daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla.  She appears to have moved to Nkandla, where she showcases all her dad’s high-profile visitors on her Twitter timeline, which has quickly built a following of 50,000 followers. Zuma’s own account (@PresJGZuma) has more than 538,000 followers. The account is used to amplify all Zuma’s official communication without the intermediation of “old” media. This gives him a direct line to the many people who view his defiance of the Zondo Commission as cocking a snook at authority – a populist stance, but one often regarded as heroic in South Africa. DM

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

All Comments 1

  • What a farce! It just plays into his hands and those of the RET. Why the special treatment that is NOT afforded to any ordinary citizen? You break the law and ignore the subpoenas to appear, one is arrested. Let the law run it’s course and call the bluff of these brain-dead and vacuous morons!!!

